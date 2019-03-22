There’s an entire television series based on this controversial mental illness

“The Act,” a Hulu original series, made a splash this week when it began streaming.

The show, according to Buzzfeed, details the true story of how a mother, Dee Dee, made her daughter, Gypsy, undergo unnecessary medical procedures and take harsh medications to treat conditions she never had, like muscular dystrophy. Eventually, Gypsy discovered her mother’s lies and, with the help of her boyfriend, murdered Dee Dee to escape her hold.



Per Buzzfeed, the series documents the numerous horrors Gypsy endured, driven by her mother: operations to treat supposedly weak eye muscles; salivary gland removal because she drooled; tooth extractions because her teeth were severely decayed either due to medications, malnutrition, or hygiene issues.

Dee Dee's behavior can be attributed to a syndrome commonly called Munchausen by proxy, though the medical name has been changed to "Factitious disorder imposed on another," Men’s Health reports.

In short, Cleveland Clinic describes factitious disorder imposed on another (FDIA) formerly Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSP) as a mental illness “in which a person acts as if an individual he or she is caring for has a physical or mental illness when the person is not really sick.”

But a person can inflict Munchausen on themselves. WebMD describes Munchausen syndrome as another factitious disorder, a mental disorder in which a person repeatedly and deliberately acts as if he or she has a physical or mental illness when he or she is not really sick. Munchausen syndrome is, too, considered a mental illness because it is associated with severe emotional difficulties.

Women’s Health reports that FDIA is typically seen in mothers, driven by a desire to get the attention given to families dealing with severe illnesses. It’s hard to know how common it is since it often goes unnoticed, but estimates suggest about 1,000 of the 2.5 million child abuse cases reported each year are caused by FDIA.

In a 2017 review of every case of Munchausen by proxy reported in the medical literature, 98 percent of the abusers were women, and 96 percent were the victim’s mother. Munchausen by proxy mothers are typically married and have history working in healthcare, "reflecting their particular interest in medical matters," Refinery29 adds.

Experts have been unable to pinpoint what brings on an episode of FDIA, but it’s thought that a history of abuse, early loss of a parent, or major stress might trigger it, according to Cleveland Clinic.

The doctors in Gypsy’s life were suspicious at times, but missing medical documents and fake birth certificates helped conceal that Gypsy was actually a healthy girl, Women’s Health explains.

These are the characteristics someone with FDIA typically shows, according to Cleveland Clinic: They seem overly concerned about their child or the patient, they’re highly cooperative and courteous with health care providers and they might show symptoms of factitious disorder imposed on self — they seem to be faking their own illness.

As for the child FDIA is being inflicted upon, the warning signs include:

• A long history of hospitalizations and strange symptoms

• Reports that symptoms are getting worse by the parent, but they don’t actually appear to be

• Test results don’t match reported symptoms, or match the child

• Symptoms improve in the hospital and get worse at home

• Chemicals might be found in test results

• There have been other mysterious illnesses or deaths of children in the family

But Dr. Marc Feldman, an international expert in medical deception, explained to New York Magazine that while “The Act” presents the horrors of Munchausen by proxy quite well, he feels it important to note that this might be the most extreme case in history. “If anyone looks at 'The Act' and thinks that’s a typical Munchausen by proxy case, one culminating in murder, they’re going to be a bit misled,” Feldman explains.

While Munchausen is the focus of a palatable, yet creepy, show, it’s important to keep in mind that it is a serious form of child abuse and actually happens in real life, too.