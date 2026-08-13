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August 13, 2026

NASCAR returning to Dover Motor Speedway for race weekend in May 2027

The Monster Mile will host races May 15-16, with a points-paying NASCAR Cup Series race returning after the track hosted the All-Star Race in 2026.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
NASCAR Race
Tighter grandstand view of All Star Race Photo Credit/Andrew Hampton

NASCAR will return to Dover Motor Speedway in May 2027, with a points-paying Cup Series race following the track's 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race.

NASCAR will return to Dover Motor Speedway next spring for race weekend at the Monster Mile.

The 2027 weekend will include the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series BetRivers 200 on Saturday, May 15, followed by a 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday, May 16.

The weekend will bring a points-paying NASCAR Cup Series race back to Dover after the speedway hosted the NASCAR All-Star Race in 2026. Unlike the All-Star Race, the 2027 Cup race will count toward the season championship.

Denny Hamlin will have a chance to make history when the Cup Series returns. He has won the past three Cup Series events at Dover, including the non-points All-Star Race in 2026. No driver has won four consecutive Cup events at the track.

Dover has hosted NASCAR Cup Series competition every year since 1969. The 2027 event will be the track's 109th Cup Series race.

Dover's Fan Zone also will return with live entertainment, driver appearances and activities throughout the weekend.

Start times and television information will be announced later. Tickets for the 2027 NASCAR weekend are available through Dover Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Race Weekend at Dover Motor Speedway

May 15-16, 2027
Dover Motor Speedway
1131 N. Dupont Highway
Dover, DE 19901

Saturday: NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series BetRivers 200
Sunday: 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series race

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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