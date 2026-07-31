Thousands of dogs coming to Oaks for National Dog Show's 25th anniversary

Thousands of dogs will take over the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks when the National Dog Show celebrates its 25th anniversary on Nov. 14-15.

Attendees can spend the day watching dogs compete, meeting hundreds of breeds and talking with owners and handlers. Breed judging takes place throughout the day, with group competitions held in the main show ring each afternoon.

The event also includes agility demonstrations, certified therapy dogs, veterinarians from Purina and Penn Vet who can answer questions, andmore than 75 vendors offering pet products and services, along with free samples throughout the expo.

The show begins at 8 a.m. both days. Saturday's competition will air on NBC after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thanksgiving Day.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 4-11. Children 3 and younger get in free, and parking is free. Tickets are available online or at the door.

Nov. 14-15, 2026

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

100 Station Ave.

Oaks, PA 19456

Admission:

Adults: $20

Children (4-11): $10

Ages 3 and under: Free

Free parking

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.