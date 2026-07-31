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July 31, 2026

Thousands of dogs coming to Oaks for National Dog Show's 25th anniversary

The Nov. 14-15 event will feature hundreds of dog breeds, agility demonstrations, therapy dogs and more at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Expos Dog Show
National Dog Show turns 25.png Steve Donahue/See Spot Run Photo

The now 5-year-old Belgian Sheepdog handled by Daniel Martin with a flowing black coat and crowd-loving personality, Soleil bested about 2,000 other canines to take the title Best in Show at last year’s National Dog Show.

Thousands of dogs will take over the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks when the National Dog Show celebrates its 25th anniversary on Nov. 14-15.

Attendees can spend the day watching dogs compete, meeting hundreds of breeds and talking with owners and handlers. Breed judging takes place throughout the day, with group competitions held in the main show ring each afternoon.

The event also includes agility demonstrations, certified therapy dogs, veterinarians from Purina and Penn Vet who can answer questions, andmore than 75 vendors offering pet products and services, along with free samples throughout the expo.

The show begins at 8 a.m. both days. Saturday's competition will air on NBC after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thanksgiving Day.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 4-11. Children 3 and younger get in free, and parking is free. Tickets are available online or at the door.

National Dog Show

Nov. 14-15, 2026
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
100 Station Ave.
Oaks, PA 19456

Admission:
Adults: $20
Children (4-11): $10
Ages 3 and under: Free

Free parking

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Expos Dog Show Oaks Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

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