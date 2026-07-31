Philly perfumery to release water ice fragrance

Tired of smelling like lavender, cedar or cardamom? A Philadelphia-based company has a new fragrance on the way that rivals even Eau De Pretzel in its novelty.

Wooder Ice promises the familiar summertime scent of water ice in a 100 mL bottle. The RDZ Parfums original drops Aug. 21 on the perfumery's website and at participating retailers, where it'll sell for $160.

That's significantly more money than a John's or Rita's cup, so what makes Wooder Ice worth it? According to RDZ Parfums, it replicates the citrus of classic water ice flavors through "bright Sicilian lemon, blood orange and Calabrian bergamot." To synthesize the sweet syrup without the stickiness, the fragrance uses vanilla crystals, rock sugar and white musk.

RDZ Parfums, which launched in 2023, calls its new creation "a tribute to heritage, summer and the unmistakable spirit of the city."

A water ice fragrance might be out of place on a typical perfume counter, but it's not that weird for the company. Founder Alex Rodriguez set out with the mission to "be different." Scents like Cafecito and El Coqui honor his childhood home of Puerto Rico, while his current city is represented through Philly Blunt, Art Museum and now, Wooder Ice.

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