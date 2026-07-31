More Culture:

July 31, 2026

Philly perfumery to release water ice fragrance

Wooder Ice, a new RDZ Parfums scent debuting Aug. 21, has sweet and citrusy notes. A 100 mL bottle will retail for $160.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Water Ice
Water ice perfume Provided image/RDZ Parfums

A 100 mL bottle of Wooder Ice perfume will retail for $160.

Tired of smelling like lavender, cedar or cardamom? A Philadelphia-based company has a new fragrance on the way that rivals even Eau De Pretzel in its novelty.

Wooder Ice promises the familiar summertime scent of water ice in a 100 mL bottle. The RDZ Parfums original drops Aug. 21 on the perfumery's website and at participating retailers, where it'll sell for $160.

MORE: From Fruity Pebbles lattes to Taco Tuesdays, Philly cafes and bars offer specials inspired by LeBron James

That's significantly more money than a John's or Rita's cup, so what makes Wooder Ice worth it? According to RDZ Parfums, it replicates the citrus of classic water ice flavors through "bright Sicilian lemon, blood orange and Calabrian bergamot." To synthesize the sweet syrup without the stickiness, the fragrance uses vanilla crystals, rock sugar and white musk. 

RDZ Parfums, which launched in 2023, calls its new creation "a tribute to heritage, summer and the unmistakable spirit of the city."

A water ice fragrance might be out of place on a typical perfume counter, but it's not that weird for the company. Founder Alex Rodriguez set out with the mission to "be different." Scents like Cafecito and El Coqui honor his childhood home of Puerto Rico, while his current city is represented through Philly Blunt, Art Museum and now, Wooder Ice.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shopping Water Ice Philadelphia Smell

Featured

Limited Cape May Light House

Little-known Jersey Shore facts
Mid adult couple working on home finance

Why your budget feels tighter even when you’re doing everything right

Just In

Must Read

Education

University of Valley Forge, under financial strife, to close after summer semester

University of Valley Forge

Markets

Massive traveling vintage market coming to Oaks this October

GreatJunkHunt286

Prevention

South Jersey man bitten by rabid raccoon; health officials advise people to avoid wild animals

Raccoon Rabies

Weddings

Nearly 1,000 couples have exchanged their vows at LOVE Park

Weddings Love Park

Sponsored

Bel Air's festival season awaits

Limited - Town of Bel air Main image

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: From on-court fit to local excitement, all things LeBron James

LeBron 7.25.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved