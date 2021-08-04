Live NBA free agency rumors: Are Sixers planning their biggest upgrade via trade?

Daryl Morey and the Sixers were slightly more active on Day 2 of NBA free agency, bringing in some depth in backup center Andre Drummond and sharpshooting power forward Georges Niang. The former joined the team on a one-year deal for the veteran minimum while the latter signed a two-year deal for which the Sixers used part of their midlevel exception.

Are either of those moves — or the signing of Furkan Korkmaz to a three-year deal — enough to get Sixers fans excited? Not really, but then again there wasn't much the Sixers were going to do in free agency that was going to inspire the fanbase, largely because of their cap situation. To aid that, Morey waived deadline acquisition George Hill on Tuesday, a surprise move that could be telling of the team's overall approach to this year's free agency.

While big fish like Kawhi Leonard remain unsigned — as does one of the Sixers own free agents, starting forward Danny Green — the team could be looking to make its biggest upgrade via trade. As in, a trade sending Ben Simmons out in exchange for another star.

It's true that many of the rumored offers the Sixers have made involving Ben Simmons have been centered around draft picks, but that doesn't mean that's the haul Morey is actually looking for. He knows the team's window is now — the Sixers currently have the seventh best odds to win the title, according to Pickswise — and a slew of draft picks, no matter how high, is not going to give the kind of immediate impact the team is looking for. So why is he reportedly asking for multiple first-round picks? Because that's the kind of package he could turn and flip for someone like Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal, who should be the only two realistic end goals for this Simmons drama.

It always seemed to make the most sense that Simmons would be dealt as part of a three-team deal, but once the NBA Draft came and went and he was still here, it stood to reason that the bulk of free agency would play out before attention turned back to Simmons, and that's exactly what's going to happen in the coming days. The problem for the Sixers is that the majority of their roster will already be constructed around the current core, not know what exactly they'd be getting back at this point, if anything. That could lead to some awkward fits this season, but ones that can surely be worked out over time, if not through a move at the trade deadline.

There's also rumors that the Sixers are shopping forward Tobias Harris, so really with the exception of Embiid getting moved, pretty much anything seems to be on the table for the Sixers when it comes to trades.

Of course, there's still free agency. We're only on Day 3 — and players can't even officially sign until noon on Friday — but there's already been a ton of movement, even if it hasn't really involved the Sixers. The free agent frenzy will continue on Wednesday, and we'll have you covered with all the latest news, rumors and analysis right here (and as always, we'll top this post off with any updates that directly involve the Sixers).

