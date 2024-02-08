NBA Trade Deadline: Grading the Sixers' Eastern Conference competition

With the Sixers making a few moves at this year's NBA Trade Deadline — with another move potentially coming in the buyout market — the addition of Buddy Hield headlines their day, as President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey attempts to revive his team's season after it was decimated by injuries to reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid and several other key rotation players.

But, the Sixers were not the only team vying for Eastern Conference supremacy to make a move. How did the Sixers' most fierce competitors look to boost their championship odds at this year's deadline?

New York Knicks

The Knicks made the biggest splash among Eastern Conference contenders, trading youngster Quentin Grimes and an assortment of salaries to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for both Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks.

In Bogdanovic and Burks, the Knicks acquire two high-level role players for their bench. Bogdanovic will instantly be one of the league's single best scorers off the bench, while Burks gives them some much-needed additional ball-handling along with his three-point shooting.

What is just as impressive as the haul the Knicks brought in is the haul of draft picks they have protected. In the last several weeks, the Knicks have added four rotation pieces of varying values — Bogdanovic, Burks, OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa — without dealing a single first-round pick. They remain loaded with a war chest of draft compensation, should they eventually choose to push the chips in and go after a star player via trade.

Giving up Grimes is not an easy decision, even with him having a disappointing season, but once the Knicks attain full health, their rotation is now going to be as deep as it is intimidating:

PG SG SF PF C Jalen Brunson Donte DiVincenzo OG Anunoby Julius Randle Isaiah Hartenstein Miles McBride Alec Burks Bojan Bogdanovic Josh Hart Mitchell Robinson Precious Achiuwa Jericho Sims

Grade: A

Boston Celtics

The Celtics were not expected to make more than one or two minor moves at the deadline, and that is exactly what they did.

Boston sent Lamar Stevens and two future second-round picks to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for fourth-year big-man Xavier Tillman Sr., a tremendous defensive player with some noteworthy offensive limitations.

Stevens was out of Boston's rotation, and served as salary filler in the deal. Meanwhile, Tillman joins a crowded Celtics center rotation that includes Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, Luke Kornet and Neemis Queta. Tillman may be an innings-eater type of regular season player for the remainder of this season, but considering he is just 25 years old, perhaps he could be a regular rotation piece for Boston down the line.



Then, the Celtics sent a second-round pick — currently projected to finish at No. 41 overall in 2024 — to the Sixers in exchange for Jaden Springer, who gives them some newfound youth and potential. The Celtics will have very few avenues to upgrade their roster moving forward, so adding someone with theoretical potential was wise.

The Celtics did not have the capacity to do anything too drastic, and with an outstanding team already in place, Tillman figures to be a small but potentially helpful addition to their interior depth, and Springer gives them some sense of upward mobility.

Grade: A-

Milwaukee Bucks

Every insider around the Bucks indicated that their priority was adding a viable perimeter defender to their rotation. Dozens of names were floated around, but the Bucks went and got someone nobody saw moving: the Sixers' Patrick Beverley, who will reunite with new Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers, who coached the veteran guard when they were both with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Bucks sent veteran guard Cameron Payne and a 2027 second-round pick to the Sixers in exchange for Beverley.

Beverley has impressed for the last several weeks with the Sixers on offense more than on defense, which is where his exploits and tricks have become infamous. This is quite a helpful addition for a Milwaukee team that was absolutely desperate for anybody who can be relied on to guard their position well.

Grade: B+

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers, winners of 14 of their last 15 contests, stood pat at the deadline — not a shocker given their recent play, recently returned players from injuries and lack of draft picks. As of Thursday afternoon, they have captured sole possession of the second seed in the Eastern Conference, a remarkable emergence after their disappointing start to the season.

Donovan Mitchell is playing like a full-blown superstar, Jarrett Allen is having a career year and Darius Garland and Evan Mobley have returned from injuries. The Cavaliers have also gotten tremendous minutes out of unsung heroes like sharpshooter Sam Merrill.

Cleveland's front office and coaching staff deserve a lot of credit for igniting their team's tremendous turnaround. For now, they appear comfortable with what they have.

Grade: n/a

