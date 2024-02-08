More Sports:

February 08, 2024

Report: Sixers trading Jaden Springer to Boston Celtics

Jaden Springer has been traded to the Boston Celtics in exchange for a second-round pick.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Jaden-Springer-Sixers-Trade-Celtics Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

The Sixers are trading Jaden Springer to the Celtics.

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Sixers are trading third-year guard Jaden Springer to the Boston Celtics in exchange for a second-round pick.

According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers will receive the more favorable of New Orleans' and Chicago's second-round pick in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft — a pick that is currently projected to land at No. 41 overall.

Springer, who excelled in his first start of the season Wednesday night in a loss to the Warriors, has quickly proven to be a tremendous defensive player. The third-year guard must become a better offensive player to be a viable rotation piece in the long-term, but the Celtics have a history of developing players who are similarly gifted athletically.

The Sixers now have three open roster spots.

