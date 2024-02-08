More Sports:

February 08, 2024

Report: Sixers to trade Patrick Beverley to Milwaukee Bucks

Patrick Beverley, 35, is headed to Milwaukee.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Beverley traded Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Sixers guard Patrick Beverley is headed to the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarwoski of ESPN, the Sixers are trading Patrick Beverley to the Milwaukee Bucks for Cameron Payne and a 2027 second-round pick.

Beverley, 35, has given the Sixers quality and essential minutes at the point guard position over the last several weeks after struggling earlier in the season.

It seemed as if Beverley had solidified himself as a core piece of the Sixers' second unit. Instead, he heads to Milwaukee, where he will reunite with former Sixers head coach Doc Rivers, with whom he spent time with the Los Angeles Clippers years ago.

Payne, 29, has averaged 6.2 points in 14.9 minutes per game this season.

While there has yet to be additional reporting, the Sixers dealing their backup point guard will only add more fuel to the fire that the team will soon bring in Philadelphia native and Villanova product Kyle Lowry via the buyout market.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia NBA Trade Rumors Philadelphia 76ers NBA Trade Deadline Milwaukee Bucks Patrick Beverley Doc Rivers

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman on bike getting ECG

A personal approach to outpatient cardiac rehab
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

"Giselle" haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season

Just In

Must Read

Development

Boathouse Row's new lights to debut in March after a year of darkness
Boathouse Row Lights

Sponsored

A personal approach to outpatient cardiac rehab
Purchased - Woman on bike getting ECG

Prevention

Chemicals in plastic food containers have been linked to preterm births; here's how to avoid them
Phthalates preterm birth

History

Over a century before the Civil War, this radical Quaker agitated for an end to slavery
Benjamin Lay abolitionist Quaker

Sixers

NBA trade rumors: Sixers are targeting Bojan Bogdanović
Bojan-Bogdanovic-Sixers-Trade-Deadline

Fundraisers

The Boozy Mutt to host its own Puppy Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday
Boozy Mutt Puppy Bowl

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved