Report: Sixers to trade Patrick Beverley to Milwaukee Bucks

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarwoski of ESPN, the Sixers are trading Patrick Beverley to the Milwaukee Bucks for Cameron Payne and a 2027 second-round pick.

Beverley, 35, has given the Sixers quality and essential minutes at the point guard position over the last several weeks after struggling earlier in the season.

It seemed as if Beverley had solidified himself as a core piece of the Sixers' second unit. Instead, he heads to Milwaukee, where he will reunite with former Sixers head coach Doc Rivers, with whom he spent time with the Los Angeles Clippers years ago.

Payne, 29, has averaged 6.2 points in 14.9 minutes per game this season.

While there has yet to be additional reporting, the Sixers dealing their backup point guard will only add more fuel to the fire that the team will soon bring in Philadelphia native and Villanova product Kyle Lowry via the buyout market.

