February 01, 2024

NBA trade rumors: Role players 'far more likely' for Sixers than stars at the deadline

Will the Sixers go for role players instead of a star at the NBA trade deadline? The latest rumor indicates that may be the case.

What will Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey do at the NBA trade deadline?

With the NBA trade deadline approaching next Thursday, rumor slop is pouring in. 

On Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski shared a post on Threads about what the Sixers could potentially do to upgrade their roster.

A user posed the following question to Wojnarowski:

Trying my luck again with the same question. What do you think is the most likely route the Sixers take before/at the trade deadline? Big splashy move or couple of role players? I feel they will not want to move from Tobias but would they be willing to for the right player?

Wojnarowski replied:

Role player or players is far more likely because there are very few legitimate stars — if any — that are likely to move at deadline. But Daryl Morey is always mining for another star and that’s still true at this deadline.

That checks out. There aren't true stars out there. Zach LaVine is a potent scorer, but isn't well-rounded enough to be considered a legitimate superstar. Pascal Siakam is in that boat as well and has already been dealt to the Pacers. Role players that can maximize the abilities of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey make the most sense while preserving future flexibility.

Our Sixers beat writer Adam Aaronson laid out a massive trade deadline primer for the Sixers and included players like Chicago's Alex Caruso, Detroit's Bojan Bogdanovic and Indiana's Buddy Hield that would fit that billing.

MORE: Everything to know about the Sixers at the deadline

