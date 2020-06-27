Neighborhood artists on view in West Philadelphia porch art show Saturday

Artists in West Philadelphia will showcase their work Saturday without leaving their homes, in the socially-distanced West Philly Porch Art Show.

Original works of visual art and installations will be displayed on porches for those walking by to view. From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. today, neighbors and art lovers alike can attend the free event.

The show has been designed to allow for social distancing by displaying art that is also family friendly for easy public viewing.

Event organizer the West Philadelphia Community Art Alliance has designed a walking route that shows homes where participating artists will be displaying their work on the porch.

There are at least 21 artists that have signed up, with art planned to be shown at 16 different locations. However, the Alliance mentioned that anyone who wants to participate is welcome.

At least one porch was already decorated prior to the event's start Saturday afternoon. Participants Bianca Fiscella and Lance Kellam made and hung large floral sculptures from their porch railing.

A map for the event can be found here. RSVP to the Facebook event here.

The West Philadelphia Community Art Alliance is a recently founded organization that says it is "actively seeking to unify the diverse art communities in the West Philadelphia."