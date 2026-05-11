More News:

May 11, 2026

New York Bagel Bakery in Overbrook Park damaged by another gas explosion

The shop had planned to reopen Sunday morning — two months after an initial blast forced its closure.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Explosions
New York Bagels explosion Street View/Google Maps

New York Bagel Bakery, shown in August 2024, has been damaged by a gas explosion for the second time this year. The Overbrook Park bagel shop had planned to reopen Sunday, but another blast occurred in the hours leading up to its reopening

The New York Bagel Bakery in Overbrook Park planned to reopen Sunday, two months after a gas explosion in the kitchen forced its closure. But another explosion occurred in the hours before its grand reopening. 

Emergency crews were called to the bagel shop at 7555 Haverford Ave. at 5:15 a.m. There was no visible fire, NBC10 reported, but the store and its front exterior windows were heavily damaged by the blast. No injuries have been reported.

MORE: Love City's second taproom has opened in Manayunk. Here's a look inside

The shop has been a neighborhood staple for decades. It had been closed since March 3 due to an explosion that occurred as owner Rayyan Kayyali attempted to light the oven after gas had been leaking. Renovations completed during the last two months included new safety features for the oven.

On Saturday evening, Rabbi Yonah Gross, who assists with the kosher certification, set a timer so the oven would turn on at 5 a.m., the Inquirer reported. The explosion took place overnight, damaging nearly all of the appliances in the kitchen and shattering windows and ceiling tiles.

A pharmacy and a Citadel Credit Union branch, located on opposite sides of the bakery, also sustained minor damage. A Philadelphia Gas Works spokesperson told FOX29 that the explosion appeared to be related to the commercial range on the bakery's side of the gas meter. But the building's landlord told the Inquirer that the space had been approved for use by the fire marshal, PGW and the city's license and inspection department. 

Kayyali bought the bakery in 2024 from Nick Sammoudi, who owned the shop for 25 years. Kayyali told the Inquirer that Sunday's blast was much worse than the one in March, given the amount of damage, and that he likely would not have survived if he'd been inside.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Explosions Philadelphia Pgw Bagels Food & Drink

Featured

Visit NJ - Sandy Hook

Find the NJ shore that matches your style
Limited - Fox Chase Cancer Center - Dorctor speaking with patient

Why some cancers are being diagnosed more often in younger, otherwise healthy adults

Just In

Must Read

2026 Election

Who'll replace Dwight Evans?

Dwight Evans PA-3 election

Sponsored

Jefferson Lehigh Valley Classic

JE38780 700x500 JLVC - Philly Voice - Advertorial Main Image.jpg

Adult Health

Half of American adults get health info from social media influencers — yet few trust them

Health Influencers Pew

Arts & Culture

Middle Child to auction food-themed art to support local immigrant rights group

Middle Child auction 2

Homes

Lehigh Valley home and garden tour offers a rare look inside private homes

HomesTour.png

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Previewing the 2026 offseason, from free agents to trade rules, Daryl Morey, Nick Nurse and more

Embiid Oubre 4.28.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved