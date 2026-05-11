New York Bagel Bakery in Overbrook Park damaged by another gas explosion

The New York Bagel Bakery in Overbrook Park planned to reopen Sunday, two months after a gas explosion in the kitchen forced its closure. But another explosion occurred in the hours before its grand reopening.

Emergency crews were called to the bagel shop at 7555 Haverford Ave. at 5:15 a.m. There was no visible fire, NBC10 reported, but the store and its front exterior windows were heavily damaged by the blast. No injuries have been reported.

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The shop has been a neighborhood staple for decades. It had been closed since March 3 due to an explosion that occurred as owner Rayyan Kayyali attempted to light the oven after gas had been leaking. Renovations completed during the last two months included new safety features for the oven.

On Saturday evening, Rabbi Yonah Gross, who assists with the kosher certification, set a timer so the oven would turn on at 5 a.m., the Inquirer reported. The explosion took place overnight, damaging nearly all of the appliances in the kitchen and shattering windows and ceiling tiles.

A pharmacy and a Citadel Credit Union branch, located on opposite sides of the bakery, also sustained minor damage. A Philadelphia Gas Works spokesperson told FOX29 that the explosion appeared to be related to the commercial range on the bakery's side of the gas meter. But the building's landlord told the Inquirer that the space had been approved for use by the fire marshal, PGW and the city's license and inspection department.

Kayyali bought the bakery in 2024 from Nick Sammoudi, who owned the shop for 25 years. Kayyali told the Inquirer that Sunday's blast was much worse than the one in March, given the amount of damage, and that he likely would not have survived if he'd been inside.