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July 10, 2026

New 'Stranger Things' experience opens at Netflix House in King of Prussia

The attraction lets fans explore locations from the hit Netflix series with live actors, special effects and interactive scenes.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Openings Stranger Things
Mixtape Vecna Demogorgon Provided Courtesy/Netflix House Philadelphia

A scene from "Stranger Things: The Immersive Experience" at Netflix House in King of Prussia.

Fans of "Stranger Things" can step into Hawkins without leaving the Philadelphia suburbs. "Stranger Things: The Immersive Experience" opens today at Netflix House in King of Prussia, giving guests the chance to explore locations from the hit Netflix series, including Hawkins National Laboratory, the Rainbow Room and the Upside Down.

The walk-through experience features detailed sets, live actors, special effects and interactive scenes inspired by the series. Along the way, guests join Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Will and Max as they face off against Vecna in an original story.

Netflix House - Rainbow RoomProvided Courtesy/Netflix House Philadelphia

The Rainbow Room at “Stranger Things: The Immersive Experience.”

Netflix House also features themed food, shopping, games and other attractions based on popular Netflix shows and movies.

Tickets start at $69 and are available online.

Stranger Things: The Immersive Experience

Opens Friday, July 10
Netflix House Philadelphia
180 N Gulph Rd.
King of Prussia, PA 19406
Tickets: $69 and up

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Openings Stranger Things King of Prussia Netflix House Philadelphia

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