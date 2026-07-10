New 'Stranger Things' experience opens at Netflix House in King of Prussia

Fans of "Stranger Things" can step into Hawkins without leaving the Philadelphia suburbs. "Stranger Things: The Immersive Experience" opens today at Netflix House in King of Prussia, giving guests the chance to explore locations from the hit Netflix series, including Hawkins National Laboratory, the Rainbow Room and the Upside Down.

The walk-through experience features detailed sets, live actors, special effects and interactive scenes inspired by the series. Along the way, guests join Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Will and Max as they face off against Vecna in an original story.

Provided Courtesy/Netflix House Philadelphia The Rainbow Room at “Stranger Things: The Immersive Experience.”

Netflix House also features themed food, shopping, games and other attractions based on popular Netflix shows and movies.

Tickets start at $69 and are available online.

Opens Friday, July 10

Netflix House Philadelphia

180 N Gulph Rd.

King of Prussia, PA 19406

Tickets: $69 and up

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