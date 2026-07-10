New 'Stranger Things' experience opens at Netflix House in King of Prussia

July 10, 2026
Fans of "Stranger Things" can step into Hawkins without leaving the Philadelphia suburbs. "Stranger Things: The Immersive Experience" opens today at Netflix House in King of Prussia, giving guests the chance to explore locations from the hit Netflix series, including Hawkins National Laboratory, the Rainbow Room and the Upside Down.
The walk-through experience features detailed sets, live actors, special effects and interactive scenes inspired by the series. Along the way, guests join Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Will and Max as they face off against Vecna in an original story.
Tickets start at $69 and are available online.
Opens Friday, July 10
Netflix House Philadelphia
180 N Gulph Rd.
King of Prussia, PA 19406
Tickets: $69 and up
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