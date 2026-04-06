The Netherlands' king and queen to tour Philly ahead of White House visit

The king and queen of the Netherlands will pay a visit to Philadelphia on Monday, making stops at Independence Hall and a Kensington high school. It's part of a three-day tour of the United States that includes a stay at the White House.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima are scheduled to begin their visit with a tour of Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and first lady Lori Shapiro leading a tour that highlights the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and the Netherlands' role in the American Revolution.

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They then will speak at a roundtable discussion for business leaders centered on Pennsylvania's trade relationship with the Netherlands, with emphasis placed on agriculture, high technology and biomedical and health sciences. A networking reception will follow.

In the afternoon, the king and queen will stop by Kensington Creative & Performing Arts High School, where they will meet with Mayor Cherelle Parker. They also will explore parts of Fishtown, which the Royal House described as a rapidly-changing neighborhood with "examples of American and Dutch art and architecture."

To cap their Philly visit, Willem-Alexander and Máxima will tour the Eagles' Jefferson Health Training Complex, formerly called the NovaCare Complex. Afterward, they will attend a business session focused on innovative sports products and Curacao's participation in the World Cup. Curacao, an island within the Netherlands kingdom, plays Ivory Coast at Lincoln Financial Field on June 25.

The offices of Shapiro and Parker did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the Willem-Alexander and Máxima's visit.

The king and queen's trip to Philadelphia precedes a dinner at the White House on Monday night with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump. They will spend the night at the White House before visiting Miami on Tuesday, April 14, and Wednesday, April 15.

"The aim of this visit is to draw attention to and enhance our relationship and close cooperation in numerous areas, at both federal and state level," the Royal House said in a statement. "The visit is an opportunity to mark the deep historical and cultural ties between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the US, in the year when the US is celebrating the 250th anniversary of its independence."