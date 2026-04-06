Nick Castellanos sells South Jersey mansion, once owned by Ben Simmons, for $4.89 million

Former Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos has sold his Moorestown home — which he bought from ex-Sixers star Ben Simmons in 2022 — for $4.89 million.

The six-bedroom property at 9 Miller Court was privately sold to an entity registered under the name Half Dozen LLC, Burlington County property records show. Settlement paperwork was filed March 13, and the sale closed March 27.

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The transaction comes with a bit of intrigue about the property's buyer. Castellanos had purchased the home using an LLC in 2022, but signed the documents himself at the time. In this sale, the buyer associated with Half Dozen LLC did not provide a name to Castellanos' listing agent.

"This was an unusual transaction, and we as the listing agent had to take certain steps to make sure that the person was real on the other side," Naoji Moriuchi, the Compass Real Estate agent who handled the sale for Castellanos, said Monday. "They had a member manager sign the contract, and that was a genuinely real person. But it almost torpedoed the deal. We had to be sure, as the seller's agent, that (Castellanos) wasn't being taken advantage of."

Moriuchi said he believes the buyer is another athlete.

"We have our suspicions, but there isn't anyone that I could say definitively," Moriuchi said.



Melissa Casterioto, the buyer's agent with Weichert Realtors, did not respond to a request for comment. A deed has not yet been filed with Burlington County.

The Phillies were unable to find a trade partner for Castellanos and released him on Feb. 12 as he was entering the final year of the five-year, $100 million deal he signed with the team before the 2022 season. Half Dozen LLC was incorporated Feb. 13, according to records with the New Jersey Department of the Treasury. Castellanos is now a member of the San Diego Padres.

Moriuchi said the buyer of Castellanos' home did not tour the property in person.

"They did a FaceTime tour with the agent, but it was like a palm tree on the phone, so I didn't even see who was on the other side," Moriuchi said.



For months, it had been known that the Phillies planned to either trade or release Castellanos. The exclusive sale was done, in part, to allow Castellanos to keep a low profile.

"Given all the stuff going around, all the coverage around the Phillies, we wanted to keep it relatively private," Moriuchi said.



The date of Castellanos' release, the formation of the LLC the next day and the lack of a home tour represent "interesting" data points about the buyer's knowledge of the property, Moriuchi said.

The Moorestown home was built in 2019 in a development across from the Laurel Creek Country Club. Simmons, the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, bought it in 2019 for $2.28 million after signing a five-year, $170 million contract with the Sixers. Simmons had a messy divorce with the team in 2022, when he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in the deal that brought James Harden to Philadelphia. Simmons is no longer playing basketball, and in December he became the majority owner of a professional fishing team.

Castellanos bought the property from Simmons for $4.55 million in 2022, property records show.

When Simmons lived at the home, he gave SLAM magazine a tour of the basement that he had converted into a gaming area with an aquarium and a dedicated candy room. The 3,000-square-foot lower level now has a theater and a home gym.

The house, designed by Philadelphia-based firm Widell and Boschetti, features a black and white theme with French front doors that open to a grand foyer. The home's amenities include a wine wall, dry bar and wet bar in the formal dining room. An open hallway on the second level overlooks a large living room and kitchen with quartz countertops.

Simmons and Castellanos are among a long line of pro athletes who have chosen to live in South Jersey while playing in Philadelphia. Phillies stars Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber own homes in Haddonfield, Camden County. Moorestown has been home to several Eagles players, including former wide receiver Terrell Owens, who famously did sit-ups on the driveway of a property less than a mile from the home on Miller Court. Former wide receiver DeSean Jackson and former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson also owned homes in Moorestown.

Moriuchi said the $4.89 million sale of Castellanos' home is the priciest in Moorestown in at least a decade, and the strangest deal he's been a part of as a real estate agent.

"They were very secretive about it," Moriuchi said. "This is the most cloak-and-dagger sale I've ever experienced."