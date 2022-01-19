New Jersey releases numbers on breakthrough COVID-19 cases in people who have received a booster

January 19, 2022
The New Jersey Department of Health has released data on breakthrough COVID-19 cases in those who have received a booster dose. This was the first time the state has made those numbers public since all adults became eligible for a third shot on Nov. 19.
Gov. Phil Murphy posted the update to his Twitter account on Wednesday morning, which showed data collected between Dec. 6, 2021 and Jan. 2, 2022.
There were 883 hospitalizations among those with only a primary vaccination course, and 161 hospitalizations among those who received a booster dose. There were two deaths seen in each of the groups.
"The rates of infection and hospitalization for those with boosters is more than three times lower than for those who have only a primary vaccination," Gov. Murphy tweeted.
BREAKTHROUGH CASES UPDATE: Today we are reporting, for the first time, information on breakthrough infections for those who have received their boosters. pic.twitter.com/Tup8h8aM3Y— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 19, 2022
The first-time data release comes as the state and surrounding region are beginning to see a steady drop in COVID-19 cases, after the omicron variant caused a record breaking surge. New Jersey reported 8,467 new cases on Wednesday, down from just over 9,000 on Tuesday. A week ago, that number was more than doubled, with a reported 19,454 new cases last Wednesday.
South Jersey is also beginning to see drops in new case counts, with Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester counties all reporting the lowest case counts seen in a week.
Though health officials across the region have warned that it may still be too soon to tell if the omicron variant has peaked, recent numbers continue to look promising.
Gov. Murphy reinstated New Jersey's state of emergency order on Jan. 11 in order to provide additional assistance to hospitals that are continuing to struggle with the current surge. The order also allows the state to continue vaccine distribution, testing requirements, and resource allocation to schools and childcare centers.
"COVID-19 remains a significant threat to our State and we must commit every resource available to beating back the wave caused by the Omicron variant," Gov. Murphy said. "While we hope to return to a state of normalcy as soon as possible, the step I am taking today is a commonsense measure that will protect the safety and well-being of all New Jersey residents while allowing state government to respond to the continuing threat that COVID-19 poses to our daily lives."
While breakthrough infections are rare, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that they are expected, as vaccines do not have a 100% rate of protection.
However, people who are vaccinated are less likely to experience severe illness. And those who receive a booster dose are less likely to develop severe illness compared to those who have only received a primary dose.
Those looking to schedule a vaccine appointment can find one through New Jersey's COVID-19 hub's searchable tool. People can also find vaccine appointments through the national vaccine database.