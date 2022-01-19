New Jersey releases numbers on breakthrough COVID-19 cases in people who have received a booster

The New Jersey Department of Health has released data on breakthrough COVID-19 cases in those who have received a booster dose. This was the first time the state has made those numbers public since all adults became eligible for a third shot on Nov. 19.

Gov. Phil Murphy posted the update to his Twitter account on Wednesday morning, which showed data collected between Dec. 6, 2021 and Jan. 2, 2022.

The information showed that of the roughly

2.3 million residents who had received a booster dose, 19,360 tested positive for the virus. That's compared to

113,775 breakthrough cases in the

nearly