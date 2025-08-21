New Jersey declares state of emergency as Hurricane Erin approaches

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency Thursday afternoon in anticipation of Hurricane Erin, which is moving up the East Coast.

Officials expect the storm to bring coastal and flash flooding, erosion and dangerous surf with winds up to 50 mph in some parts of the state and waves up to 17 feet along the shore. Flood-prone areas could see 1-3 feet of water. The order applies to all 21 counties in the state and was effective as of 2 p.m.

“Over the past couple of days, we have seen the effects of Hurricane Erin along the Jersey Shore in the form of dangerous rip tides. Today and tomorrow will be no exception,” Murphy said Thursday in a statement. “As the storm moves past New Jersey over the next 24 hours, we are expecting high surf and rip currents, coastal and flash flooding, and a high erosion risk in parts of the state. We ask all New Jerseyans to monitor local weather forecasts and warnings and stay informed on evacuation protocols, especially if you’re down the Shore.”

The highest waters with the most potential for flooding are expected with Thursday's high tide, according to the National Weather Service. However, the storm is predicted to slowly move further out to sea in the coming days.

Earlier this week, a number of shore towns including Wildwood, Belmar, Bay Head and Island Beach State Park banned swimming in anticipation of dangerous surf conditions. Atlantic City also limited swimmers to knee-deep wading. Most towns on Thursday had red flag warnings banning people from entering the water.

The storm has been downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane, but it did cause damage as it moved over southern parts of the East Coast, despite the fact that it never made landfall. the storm caused minor flooding and erosion in North Carolina, CNN reported. The state also declared a state of emergency and ordered evacuations in some parts of the Outer Banks.

Residents should monitor New Jersey's Office of Emergency Management's website for updates, safety information and details on evacuation routes.