More News:

October 23, 2020

Judge dismisses Trump campaign challenge to New Jersey’s mail-in voting

Millions of voters are submitting their ballots ahead of Election Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Lawsuits Election 2020
Trump NJ Election Challenge Michael Candelori/For PhillyVoice

New Jersey officials have established ballot drop boxes as part of the state's efforts to encourage voters to submit mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 election being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. .

Mail-in voting can proceed forward as planned in New Jersey, a federal judge ruled Thursday, striking a blow to President Donald Trump's efforts to curb the practice across the country.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Shipp dismissed a lawsuit that claimed Gov. Phil Murphy's plan to mail every registered voter a ballot for the general election would lead to voter fraud. The Trump campaign filed the suit in August. 

"The Court has carefully considered the parties’ submissions and decides the matter without oral argument," Shipp wrote in his ruling. 

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal shared the judge’s decision on Twitter, calling the ruling "good news." Other Democrats reacted similarly. 

"Governor Murphy acted responsibly and decisively to ensure that all voters would have the chance to exercise their right to vote in this year's election, either by mail or in person," Murphy’s chief counsel Parimal Garg said. "We are grateful for today's decision by a federal judge dismissing the Trump campaign's lawsuit."

“President Trump won in New Jersey when he protected its citizens from Governor Murphy’s illegal power grab, resulting in his liberal legislature having to bail him out," said Trump campaign deputy national press secretary Samantha Zager. 

"Now Murphy has the unsolicited vote-by-mail system he wants — the same one that brought tons of fraud in the Paterson election, saw 1,666 ballots from the primary magically show up months later, has a Post Office worker dumping ballots into dumpsters, and now shows nearly 7,000 voters receiving the wrong ballots for the general election."

The Republican National Committee and the New Jersey Republican State Committee joined the lawsuit. Trump's claims of voter fraud have been deemed baseless and unfounded.

Mail-in ballots are playing a bigger role in New Jersey's general election due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 2 million New Jersey voters already have submitted their ballots, according to state officials.

The state has set up ballot drop boxes and prepaid the postage for all mail-in ballots. A limited number of polling places will be open on Election Day. The changes are designed to help ensure the safety of voters and poll workers amid the public health crisis. 

"Today’s ruling affirms that Governor Murphy acted responsibly in setting up a system that balances the need to allow New Jerseyans to exercise our sacred right to vote while protecting public health during this challenging time," Democratic state party Chairman John Currie said in a statement

"President Trump and the Republicans here in New Jersey who stood with him were interested only in sowing division and trying to undermine faith in our electoral process, and I’m glad to see the court ruled against them and stopped their partisan, cynical attack on our democracy."

New Jersey has not voted for a Republican presidential candidate since 1988, when George H.W. Bush was elected. 

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden holds a 17-point lead in New Jersey over Trump, according to Real Clear Politics.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Lawsuits Election 2020 South Jersey Mail Elections Donald Trump 2020 Presidential Race Phil Murphy Voting New Jersey Ballots Campaigns

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Ranking the Giants' 10 worst 'gut punch' losses to the Eagles
102320DeSeanJackson

Investigations

SEPTA police officer charged in alleged baton assault on protesters
Rizzo SEPTA Assault

Illness

Philly could be entering 'dangerous period' of COVID-19 pandemic, health commissioner says
Philly COVID-10 Dangerous

Phillies

MLB rumors: Phillies in danger of falling apart, losing J.T. Realmuto, Didi Gregorius
J.T.-Realmuto-Didi-Gregorius-Phillies_100220_USAT

Food & Drink

Philly takeout spot named best place to get a hot dog in Pennsylvania
Johnny's Hots Fishtown

Food & Drink

Terrace On Tap is new pop-up with view of Independence Hall
Terrace On Tap

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $739,900.
Limited - Allan Domb Independence Place - 241 6th street 1010

FOR SALE! Independence Place: Beautifully maintained 1 bedroom offering private balcony, treetop views of Society Hill, light-filled rooms and renovated bathroom. 940 sf. $339,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved