Republicans Kate Gibbs, David Richter square off in New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District primary

Two Republican candidates, Kate Gibbs and David Richter, are going head-to-head in New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District primary on Tuesday, as both are seeking to unseat incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep Andy Kim this November.

The district, which encompasses most of Burlington County and parts of Ocean County, was flipped from Republican to Democrat in 2018 when Kim defeated Republican Rep. Tom McArthur.

Now, Gibbs and Richter are hoping to return the congressional district to Republican control.

Gibbs formerly served as a freeholder in Burlington County from 2016-2019, including a stint as director of the county’s board of freeholders in 2018. During her time as freeholder, she says she worked to cut taxes, improve school security, and passed an equal pay for equal work resolution.

She has also served as the deputy director of the Engineers Labor-Employer Cooperative Local 825 union, where she said she helped create jobs, build infrastructure, and improve the local economy.

Gibbs has received the endorsement of the Burlington County Republican Committee, an organization which she served on for four years, as well as the Republican Main Street Partnership PAC and the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Richter once served as the CEO of the construction consulting firm Hill International, where he says he grew the organization from a struggling business with only a few hundred workers into a public company with thousands of employees in public works and infrastructure.

Richter initially ran for office in New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District, but he withdrew from the primary after U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew switched from Democrat to Republican last December and earned the support of President Donald Trump.

A lifelong Republican, Richter has received the endorsement of the Ocean County Republican Committee and the National Rifle Association.

His platform calls for rebuilding the economy, creating jobs, cutting taxes, and cutting wasteful government spending.

Gibbs has been critical of Richter’s business record at Hill International and switching congressional districts, while Richter has called out Gibbs’ record as Burlington County freeholder.

Rep. Kim is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

New Jersey’s 2020 primary will be predominantly conducted via vote-by-mail due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The primary originally was scheduled to take place on June 2, but was pushed back due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis across the state.