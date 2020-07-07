More News:

July 07, 2020

Republicans Kate Gibbs, David Richter square off in New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District primary

The winner faces incumbent Democrat Andy Kim, who ran unopposed in the primary and seeks his second term in November

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Primary Election Republicans
NJ Primary polling place Michael Candelori/for PhillyVoice

Republicans Kate Gibbs and David Richter, go head-to-head in New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District primary on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. The winner runs against incumbent Democratic Rep Andy Kim in November. Above, a single privacy shield stands on a table at the polling place in the Mount Laurel Community Center .

Two Republican candidates, Kate Gibbs and David Richter, are going head-to-head in New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District primary on Tuesday, as both are seeking to unseat incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep Andy Kim this November.

The district, which encompasses most of Burlington County and parts of Ocean County, was flipped from Republican to Democrat in 2018 when Kim defeated Republican Rep. Tom McArthur.

Now, Gibbs and Richter are hoping to return the congressional district to Republican control.

Gibbs formerly served as a freeholder in Burlington County from 2016-2019, including a stint as director of the county’s board of freeholders in 2018. During her time as freeholder, she says she worked to cut taxes, improve school security, and passed an equal pay for equal work resolution.

She has also served as the deputy director of the Engineers Labor-Employer Cooperative Local 825 union, where she said she helped create jobs, build infrastructure, and improve the local economy.

Gibbs has received the endorsement of the Burlington County Republican Committee, an organization which she served on for four years, as well as the Republican Main Street Partnership PAC and the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Richter once served as the CEO of the construction consulting firm Hill International, where he says he grew the organization from a struggling business with only a few hundred workers into a public company with thousands of employees in public works and infrastructure.

Richter initially ran for office in New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District, but he withdrew from the primary after U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew switched from Democrat to Republican last December and earned the support of President Donald Trump.

A lifelong Republican, Richter has received the endorsement of the Ocean County Republican Committee and the National Rifle Association.

His platform calls for rebuilding the economy, creating jobs, cutting taxes, and cutting wasteful government spending.

Gibbs has been critical of Richter’s business record at Hill International and switching congressional districts, while Richter has called out Gibbs’ record as Burlington County freeholder.

Rep. Kim is running unopposed in the Democratic primary. 

New Jersey’s 2020 primary will be predominantly conducted via vote-by-mail due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The primary originally  was scheduled to take place on June 2, but was pushed back due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis across the state.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Primary Election Republicans New Jersey Elections South Jersey Burlington County Ocean County Voting Congress Election 2020 U.S. House

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

DeSean Jackson shares anti-semitic quotes attributed to Hitler on Instagram
8_11032019_EaglesvsBears_DeSean_Jackson_KateFrese.jpg

Gatherings

Outdoor gatherings of up to 500 people now permitted as New Jersey prepares for more activities to resume
New Jersey outdoor indoor gatherings limits

Illness

People with asthma don't appear to be at greater risk for severe COVID-19, study shows
asthma COVID-19 rutgers

Phillies

Matt Klentak details Phillies’ positive COVID-19 cases, testing errors and more
Joe-Girardi-Mask_070720_usat

Music

Honey Radar releases compilation album featuring band's Philly recordings
honey radar album art

Family-Friendly

Franklin Square reopening for the summer season
Franklin Square reopening

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved