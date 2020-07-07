More News:

July 07, 2020

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker defeats progressive Lawrence Hamm in New Jersey primary

Bernie Sanders-backed candidate looks to ride left-leaning wave among Democrats

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Primary Election Democrats
NJ Primary voting stickers Michael Candelori/for PhillyVoice

U.S. Senator Cory Booker, of New Jersey, faces a Democratic primary challenge from Lawrence Hamm, the progressive leader of the People's Organization for Progress and former presidential campaign lead for Bernie Sanders in New Jersey.

Incumbent U.S. Sen. Cory Booker easily defeated a Democratic challenge from progressive Lawrence Hamm in New Jersey's primary election on Tuesday. 

The Associated press called the race shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday night, with Booker holding nearly 90% of the vote in reporting precincts. 

Booker ended his run for the Democratic presidential nomination in March, turning his attention back to his Senate seat. The former Newark mayor, who won a special Senate election in 2013, was reelected the following year and will now look to win a second full term. 

The junior Senator currently sits on the judiciary, foreign relations, environment, public works and small business committees. His tenure has been highlighted by efforts to address racial and economic inequality, reform the criminal justice system and incentivize urban renewal through the creation of Opportunity Zones.

2020 New Jersey primary election: Joe Biden, Donald Trump push ahead toward November contest

In recent years, Booker has pushed for the legalization of marijuana and vocally opposed President Donald Trump on issues ranging from immigration to the handling of recent protests in the wake of George Floyd's killing by Minneapolis police.

Booker has been a popular figure in New Jersey during his Senate tenure, but saw his numbers dip earlier this year during his presidential run. He has remained a favorable vice presidential pick among New Jerseyans and may still have a shot at a selection by presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. By law, he would be permitted to appear on the ballot in both races.

Hamm, founder of the People's Organization for Progress, ran the New Jersey campaign for Bernie Sanders during his presidential run. His challenge against Booker mirrors Democratic primaries across the United States, with Sanders progressives pitted against more moderate Democrats. 

In Philadelphia, for example, Sanders-backed Democrat Nikil Saval defeated incumbent Larry Farnese last month in Pennsylvania's primary election. 

A Newark native, Hamm has been critical of Booker's record on criminal justice.

“When he was mayor of Newark, he was not for police reform,” Hamm recently told NJTV News. “He is talking now about police brutality, but when some of the worst police brutality cases in the state happened under his watch, he not only didn’t speak out about these issues, he in fact denied to me directly the existence of police brutality.”

Hamm's platform called for restoration of the Voting Rights Act, Medicare for All, legalization of marijuana and the creation of a federal commission to propose reparations for African Americans. He is also proposing a tax on the top 0.1% of Americans with a net worth of $32 million or more.

Booker, 51, was widely expected to hold back Hamm's challenge, but the emergence of progressive candidates continues to suggest that a growing part of the Democratic base is demanding more from traditional party leaders.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Primary Election Democrats New Jersey Cory Booker Senate Senate Race Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

DeSean Jackson shares anti-semitic quotes attributed to Hitler on Instagram
8_11032019_EaglesvsBears_DeSean_Jackson_KateFrese.jpg

Gatherings

Outdoor gatherings of up to 500 people now permitted as New Jersey prepares for more activities to resume
New Jersey outdoor indoor gatherings limits

Illness

People with asthma don't appear to be at greater risk for severe COVID-19, study shows
asthma COVID-19 rutgers

Phillies

Matt Klentak details Phillies’ positive COVID-19 cases, testing errors and more
Joe-Girardi-Mask_070720_usat

Music

Honey Radar releases compilation album featuring band's Philly recordings
honey radar album art

Family-Friendly

Franklin Square reopening for the summer season
Franklin Square reopening

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved