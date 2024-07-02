Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks at the Jersey Shore

The Fourth of July wouldn't be complete without watching a colorful, flashy fireworks display light up the summer night sky.

In Philly, Wawa Welcome America promises parades, concerts and fireworks on the holiday. But the droves of people who are fleeing the city for the Jersey Shore will also have plenty of opportunities to take part in the patriotic tradition.

Here's where to find fireworks shows at the South Jersey shore towns on Thursday, July 4:

The Tropicana (2831 Boardwalk) is hosting a fireworks show at 10 p.m. The fireworks will be launched from the beachfront and can be viewed along the boardwalk. Can't make it to Atlantic City on Thursday? Tropicana will set off beachfront fireworks every Saturday night from July 6 through Aug. 31.

Holiday festivities kick off with a Star Spangled Jam concert at Surfside Park (2901 Avalon Ave.). Following the concert, the "largest fireworks display in New Jersey" will be set off at the 30th Street beach at approximately 8:55 p.m. The fireworks show will be set to patriotic music being simulcast on radio station WCZT 98.7 FM.

The fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. at the Taylor Avenue bayfront (306 N. Bay Ave.).



The fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. in front of Congress Hall (200 Congress Pl.). The display can also bee seen from along the beach at Convention Hall through Congress Hall Beach. The rain date for the show is July 5.

Starting at 9 p.m., fireworks will light up the sky over the beach at Huntington Avenue. Attendees are encouraged to bring beach chairs and blankets to watch the show.

The Independence Day festivities include bike parades, a kite-flying competition and concerts. At 9 p.m., fireworks will be launched from a barge in the ocean near the Music Pier (825 Boardwalk). The display, which will include a musical simulcast being broadcast over the boardwalk PA system and streamed online, can best be seen from the beach or boardwalk between 5th Street and 14th Street.

The fireworks show can be viewed from "any beach on the island," its website says. It begins at 9:15 p.m., when fireworks will be launched from an ocean barge off 50th Street beach.

Fourth of July festivities will kick off with a concert and food trucks at 6 p.m. at the 82nd Street Recreation Fields (81st Street and Second Avenue). The fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m.

A "Fireworks Spectacular" will take place starting at 10 p.m. and can be seen from the boardwalk. The fireworks will be launched from the beach at Pine Avenue, and the display will be synchronized to patriotic music playing over the boardwalk sound system. The rain date is July 5.