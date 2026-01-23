More Sports:

January 23, 2026

Championship weekend staff picks: Are the Patriots destined for Super Bowl LX?

It's down to Broncos-Patriots in the AFC, and Seahawks-Rams in the NFC. Who will push themselves to the Super Bowl on Sunday?

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Championship Weekend NFL playoffs
Drake-Maye-AFC-Divisional-2026-Patriots.jpg Brian Fluharty/Imagn Images

The Patriots are back. Will they be Super Bowl-bound again, too?

Conference Championship weekend is here, and the Eagles aren't in it because their offense couldn't function enough to survive the Wild Card, and now everyone's mad at them.

They're looking for a new OC now, while Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts have both been under continuous and heavy criticism, and A.J. Brown looks like he might be on his way out of Philadelphia...It's a mess.

But hey, there's at least some stress-free, and pretty great, playoff football still to watch, and making predictions is fun even when the Eagles aren't involved.

So here are some staff picks for the AFC and NFC Championship Games on Sunday (Note: Jimmy will have his predictions out in a separate write-up Sunday morning)...

AFC Championship: Patriots (2) at Broncos (1)

3:00 PM on CBS | Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, CO) | Spread: NE -5.5

Geoff Mosher: Maybe I'm crazy, but I think with Denver's defense and with Sean Payton's ability to make life easy for his quarterback, the Broncos can win this game without Bo Nix. 

Drake Maye and the Patriots have been impressive throughout their two postseason wins against two very good defenses (Chargers, Texans) but they've also turned the ball over five times. On top of that, Denver's altitude adjustment is always a factor. I just can't see Denver's offense, which hasn't been its strength anyway, completely imploding, although the Patriots' defense has also played very well this postseason. 

I would surely take Denver with the 5.5 points. In fact, I'm going with the Broncos anyway. Broncos win, 23-20. 

Evan Macy: Jarrett Stidham isn't Nick Foles. Not much analysis to offer here — the Patriots will be playing the Rams or the Seahawks again in the Super Bowl. How do we keep letting this happen? Patriots win, 31-17.

Nick Tricome: OK, so I had Denver making it to the Super Bowl going into the playoffs, and that prediction was looking pretty good...until word came in that Bo Nix broke his ankle after the Broncos beat the Bills in the divisional round.

That's brutal, and now the Broncos are leaning on backup QB Jarrett Stidham against a really, really good Patriots squad that, ironically enough, is only looking more and more like this year's team of destiny.

But, I'm sticking to my guns and staying with Denver. I like their defense more, I like their offense just enough on the whole, I like their home-field advantage at Mile High, and I like Nick Foles' words of encouragement (because he would know this kind of situation better than anyone). Broncos win, 20-17.

NFC Championship: Rams (5) at Seahawks (1)

6:30 PM on FOX | Lumen Field (Seattle, WA) | Spread: SEA -2.5

Geoff: The Rams have been my Super Bowl pick since the start of the postseason, but it's hard to go against the Seahawks, at home, with how well they're playing.

Losing RB Zach Charbonnet will hurt some – especially in blitz pickup – and having their left tackle playing banged up could cause Seattle some issues, and it's always possible that Matthew Stafford, who has played a notch below MVP level over the past few weeks, just goes beserk, which would be very impressive against this Seahawks defense.

I'm going against my better senses here and sticking with the team I initially picked. I had Rams-Broncos in the Super Bowl, and I'm standing by it. Rams win, 26-20.

Evan: Before the postseason started, I was on the Rams bandwagon. In fact, I predicted them to beat the Eagles in the NFC Championship when we made our overall picks a few weeks ago. But the Rams have looked vulnerable — twice. Against the Panthers and against the Bears, L.A. looked flawed and looked like they might be getting out-coached, despite all the regularly occurring love for Sean McVay. 

Seattle, meanwhile, was dominant in their only playoff game, dismantling the Niners. They are the 1-seed for a reason, and they will be playing the NFC title game at home. This one will be closer than the AFC tilt, with the Seahawks prevailing. Seahawks win, 27-24.

Nick: After that wire-to-wire thrashing of the Niners, I don't think Seattle's stopping for anyone. Their defense is mean, their run game with Kenneth Walker is soul-crushing, and Sam Darnold under center looks good enough and ready enough to take the Seahawks into the Super Bowl with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp to throw to.

LA has been good this year, but I think Seattle has just proven themselves a clear step above everyone, and will run straight through the Rams. Seahawks win, 30-17.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Championship Weekend NFL playoffs Philadelphia New England Patriots Kenneth Walker NFC Championship Seattle Seahawks Denver broncos Drake Maye Bo Nix Super Bowl Sam Darnold Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams AFC Championship Jarrett Stidham Super Bowl LX

Videos

Featured

Pet Show - Kids with Alpaca

Greater Philly Pet Expo returns with dogs, cats and alpacas
Camden County - Freedom Award Recipients

Camden County honors 11 community leaders with 2026 Freedom Medals

Just In

Must Read

Weather

A look back at the biggest snowstorms of the last 30 years

snow history philadelphia

Entertainment

ALT 104.5’s free Winter Jawn concert returns with Lit, Emo Night Brooklyn and more

iHeartMedia - Lit

Illness

Why do colds cause the sniffles in some people and severe illness in others?

Common Cold Study

Streaming

As 'Queer Eye' comes to an end, here's where 3 Philly stars are now

Queer Eye Philly

Markets

Vintage finds and dating advice meet at the Make Love Market in Love Park

V Day MArket in Love park

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Jared McCain's brutal return to G League; a trade target to replace him in guard mix

Jared-McCain-Sixers-12.28.25-NBA.jpg

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved