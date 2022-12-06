NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 14 edition

9) Falcons (5-8) : There's pretty good reason to kill off the Falcons after losing at home to the Steelers, but I just can't bring myself to do it after watching how bad the Bucs looked for most of the game against the Saints on Monday Night Football. The Falcons are currently 1.5 games behind the Bucs in the NFC South, with a late-season bye this week. If the Bucs win in San Francisco Week 14, Atlanta is done. But for now they're still kinda hanging on by a thread, so we'll wait one more week before we bury them.

Last week: 9

8) Giants (7-4-1): The Giants got kinda screwed by a weird scheduling quirk in which the Commanders have two consecutive games against them, while the Giants have a play another game in between:

Week Giants Commanders 13 Commanders At Giants 14 Eagles BYE 15 At Commanders Giants



Oh, and, oof, the game in between also happens to be against the best team in the league.

Last week: 8

7) Commanders (7-5-1): It's pretty much a certainty now that the Commanders won't have to fork over a second-round pick in 2023 to the Colts for Carson Wentz. As a reminder, here's the trade the Commanders made for Wentz back in March:

Commanders got Colts got Carson Wentz 2022 second round pick (42nd overall) 2022 second-round pick (47th overall) 2022 third-round pick (73rd overall) 2023 conditional second- or third-round pick



The 2023 conditional pick was a third-round pick that could become a second-round pick if Wentz played at least 70 percent of the Commanders' offensive snaps in 2022. He played 100 percent of the snaps in each of the Commanders' first six games, before heading to IR with a broken finger. He has not played since. Let's go ahead and dust off the old Wentz snap count tracker:

Game Snaps played Possible snaps % of snaps played 1 77 77 100.0% 2 74 74 100.0% 3 77 77 100.0% 4 74 74 100.0% 5 63 63 100.0% 6 57 57 100.0% 7 0 74 0% 8 0 61 0% 9 0 64 0% 10 0 83 0% 11 0 68 0% 12 0 62 0% 13 0 85 0% TOTAL 422 919 45.9%





The Commanders have averaged 70.7 snaps per game through their first 13 games. They're on pace to play 1,202 offensive snaps this season. If the Commanders continue at 70.7 snaps per game, Wentz would need to play around 420 snaps (105 snaps per game) over the next four games to reach the 70 percent threshold. I don't think he's going to make it.

While googling "Carson Wentz trade" to recall the details of the deal, the second thing that came up in the search was a four-week old article by a Commanders blog called "Riggo's Rag" that proclaimed that the Colts LOST (!) the Wentz trade.

Oh, how the tables have turned. It wasn’t long ago (just seven months) that the Washington Commanders were taken to the woodshed by the general media for saving the Indianapolis Colts from their Carson Wentz headache. While the trade hasn’t necessarily panned out for Washington — Wentz is on injured reserve after hand surgery, and the offense has had more juice with Taylor Heinicke pulling the strings — the Colts officially lost the blockbuster after they benched Matt Ryan, Wentz’s successor, for the rest of the season.

Lol, what? Good Lord, that's a Hall of Fame homer take. I guess that means that when the Eagles traded a washed Donovan McNabb to Washington, they also lost because Kevin Kolb wasn't what they hoped he'd be? Anyway, the article goes on to crap all over the Colts, noting that they have become a laughingstock, which is certainly true after the firing of Frank Reich and the hiring of the owner's "drinking buddy."

Of course, the Colts were able to offload a garbage player and his massive salary on the Commanders, and somehow also landed some very nice draft pick compensation in return. It's funny to me that this guy's takeaway was "Haha screw you Colts," and not, "Holy crap the Commanders got owned by this dysfunctional dumpster fire of an organization, which makes their already idiotic trade for Wentz even worse."



Last week: 6

6) Seahawks (7-5): The Seahawks narrowly escaped with a win over the John Wolford-led Rams on Sunday. There's a good chance that they'll face four backup quarterbacks in their last five games: • Week 14: Sam Darnold, Panthers

• Week 15: Brock Purdy, 49ers

• Week 16: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

• Week 17: Mike White, Jets

• Week 18: John Wolford, Rams Oh and all four of those games against backups will be at home, too.

Last week: 7

5) Buccaneers (6-6): Yes, Tom Brady and the Bucs had a "minor miracle" comeback win over the Saints on Monday night, but the reality is that their offense sucks. There are only five teams that are scoring fewer points per game than Tampa this season:

• Buccaneers: 18.1

• Steelers: 17.8

• Rams: 16.8

• Colts: 16.1

• Texans: 15.7

• Broncos: 13.8