NFC Hierarchy/Obituary, Week 17: Eagles are dead

Week 16 of the NFL season is in the books, and despite the NFC East teams' best efforts to keep the Philadelphia Eagles alive as long as possible, the Birds are finally dead.

Obituaries

Eagles (4-10-1): The Eagles' 2020 season is over. Fine, whatever. The worst is perhaps yet to come.

Looking forward, there's an argument to be made that the Eagles have the least desirable future in the NFL. In the wake of this disastrous season, the Birds are left with an old, bad, expensive roster, without a definite answer at quarterback, and unless they commit to a complete tear-down of the roster this offseason and start from scratch in 2022, they are going to be in cap hell for the foreseeable future.

In chart form:

Clear answer at QB? Good roster otherwise? Young? Healthy cap situation? ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌



How does that compare with the rest of the division?

Team Clear answer at QB? Good roster otherwise? Young? Healthy cap situation? Cowboys ✔️ ❌ ❌ ❌ Giants ❌ ❌ ✔️ ✔️ Football Team ❌ ✔️ ❌ ✔️

And how about the rest of the teams that have already been eliminated from playoff contention this year?

Team Clear answer at QB? Good roster otherwise? Young? Healthy cap situation? Jaguars ❌ ❌ ✔️ ✔️ Jets ❌ ❌ ❌ ✔️ Texans ✔️ ❌ ❌ ❌ Falcons ✔️ ❌ ❌ ❌ Bengals ✔️ ❌ ✔️ ✔️ Lions ✔️ ❌ ❌ ✔️ Panthers ❌ ❌ ✔️ ✔️ Broncos ❌ ❌ ✔️ ✔️ Chargers ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Vikings ❌ ✔️ ✔️ ❌ Patriots ❌ ❌ ❌ ✔️ 49ers ❌ ✔️ ❌ ✔️ Raiders ✔️ ❌ ✔️ ❌

And the GM is probably going to keep his job.