Eagles snap count analysis: Week 16 vs. Cowboys

In their embarrassing Week 16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles played 73 snaps on offense, and 70 snaps on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts.





Quarterback and offensive line

• 73 snaps each: Jalen Hurts, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Nate Herbig, and Matt Pryor



• 63 snaps: Jordan Mailata



• 10 snaps: Brett Toth

Analysis: Mailata was a victim of this cheap shot by Jaylon Smith.

The NFL needs to fine him, heavily, as he is a recidivist cheap shot artist:

Anyway, Mailata's status for next Sunday will be in question, as he left with a head injury and did not return. While the Eagles should be tanking, they still also need to protect their quarterback.

Running back

• 57 snaps: Miles Sanders



• 8 snaps: Boston Scott



• 7 snaps: Jordan Howard



• 1 snap: Corey Clement



Analysis: So the Eagles would rather have Jordan Howard (1.7 YPC this season) than their choice of any RB on a practice squad anywhere throughout the NFL. Cool. 👍

Wide receiver

• 66 snaps: Greg Ward



• 43 snaps: Jalen Reagor



• 26 snaps: Alshon Jeffery



• 22 snaps: Travis Fulgham



• 20 snaps: DeSean Jackson



• 12 snaps: Quez Watkins



Analysis: Why did Jackson only play 20 snaps, even though Hurts connected with him on an 81-yard TD?

Not saying his somersault into the end zone was the cause of his soreness, but that was probably ill-advised. At any rate, Jackson's quick exit after a short return was extremely predictable.

Tight end

• 62 snaps: Zach Ertz



• 41 snaps: Dallas Goedert

Analysis: This was the first time Ertz out-snapped Goedert since his return to the lineup. He had 3 catches for 33 yards on 7 targets. Goedert had 3 catches for 38 yards on 3 targets.

Defensive line

• 58 snaps: Brandon Graham



• 51 snaps: Javon Hargrave



• 49 snaps: Vinny Curry



• 42 snaps: Malik Jackson



• 24 snaps: Genard Avery



• 23 snaps: T.Y. McGill



• 19 snaps: Raequan Williams



• 9 snaps: Joe Ostman



• 7 snaps: Fletcher Cox



Analysis: Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat didn't make the trip, and Cox got knocked out early after seemingly aggravating a pre-existing neck injury. I would imagine Cox's and Barnett's seasons are over, with nothing to play for Week 17.

Linebacker

• 70 snaps: Alex Singleton



• 63 snaps: T.J. Edwards



• 18 snaps: Joe Bachie



• 11 snaps: Shaun Bradley



Analysis: That was the highest percentage of snaps Edwards has played in his career thus far. Singleton led the team in tackles again.

Cornerback and safety

• 70 snaps: Jalen Mills



• 69 snaps: Darius Slay



• 42 snaps: Grayland Arnold



• 41 snaps: Nickell Robey-Coleman



• 40 snaps: Marcus Epps



• 40 snaps: Michael Jacquet



• 19 snaps: K'Von Wallace



• 5 snaps: Rudy Ford



Analysis: Yes, we all know that Jacquet had one of the worst cornerback performances we have seen from an Eagle (no small feat!), but it's perhaps more concerning that the Eagles preferred that he start, instead of moving Jalen Mills to CB, and having Wallace play Mills' safety spot. What does that say for Wallace?

