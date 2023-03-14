More Sports:

March 14, 2023

NFL free agency 2023: live tracker, open thread

The Eagles have lost key players Javon Hargrave, T.J. Edwards and more in free agency. Stay update on the latest news and rumors for the team while chatting about the Birds.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Nick-Sirianni-Howie-Roseman-Eagles-training-camp_072722_298.jpg Colleen Claggett/PhillyVoice

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni.

The first day of NFL free agency legal tampering was a hectic one for the Eagles. They lost Javon Hargrave, T.J. Edwards, Marcus Epps and Andre Dillard, who all agreed to deal elsewhere. Not all is doom and gloom, however, as future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce announced he'd be returning to the Birds in 2023. We then got to see Kelce and general manager Howie Roseman take celebratory shots for it

Don't expect the news to stop. Incumbent free agents C.J. Gardner-Johnson and James Bradberry remain unsigned. There's the potential Darius Slay gets traded. Jalen Hurts will more than likely be signing a mega contract extension this offseason, too.

Follow along live, right here, as we track all the rumors, news and analysis for the NFL's 2023 free agency period and chat about the Eagles:


