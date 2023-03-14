NFL free agency 2023: live tracker, open thread

The first day of NFL free agency legal tampering was a hectic one for the Eagles. They lost Javon Hargrave, T.J. Edwards, Marcus Epps and Andre Dillard, who all agreed to deal elsewhere. Not all is doom and gloom, however, as future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce announced he'd be returning to the Birds in 2023. We then got to see Kelce and general manager Howie Roseman take celebratory shots for it.

Don't expect the news to stop. Incumbent free agents C.J. Gardner-Johnson and James Bradberry remain unsigned. There's the potential Darius Slay gets traded. Jalen Hurts will more than likely be signing a mega contract extension this offseason, too.

Follow along live, right here, as we track all the rumors, news and analysis for the NFL's 2023 free agency period and chat about the Eagles:





