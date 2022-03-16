LIVE NFL free agency tracker: Eagles need help at receiver, LB and safety

Update [10:40 a.m.] Though the Eagles don't seem to be involved, the market for Deshaun Watson, still facing civil suits regarding sexual misconduct/assault, is ramping up:

After boosting their pass rush on Day 1 of free agency with the Haason Reddick signing, the Eagles were quiet on Day 2.

Here's what our Jimmy Kempski had to say as Day 3 kicks off, looking at four free agent fits for the Birds at wide receiver, linebacker and safety:

Zach Pascal, Colts: Pascal is one of Nick Sirianni's favorite players ever. In the past, we've seen Howie Roseman throw his coaches a bone by letting them sign their faves, like they did with Chase Daniel for Doug Pederson or about a half dozen players for Jim Schwartz. Pascal won't require a heavy target share and should be willing to do some of the dirty work in the Eagles' offense. Pascal is probably a fallback option if the first- and second-tier guys are too expensive. We might already be there. Myles Jack, Jaguars: Again, Jack is a player who Caldwell drafted in the second round in Jacksonville. He was released by the Jags after they went on an absurd spending spree. He led the Jags in 2021 with 108 tackles. Terrell Edmunds, Steelers: Edmunds is a size-athleticism freak who has been a decent starter for the Steelers after they selected him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. It would have been too expensive for Pittsburgh to exercise their fifth year option both on Edmunds and his safety counterpart in Minkah Fitzpatrick, so Edmunds will be a rare first-round player who has played decent enough to hit the free agent market after just four years. He is still available.

I just have a feeling that Pascal ends up in midnight green. With major options off the board, it would make sense to hook up Nick Sirianni with one of "his guys."

Will they add someone from Jimmy's list, or a player at another position of note today? Only one way to find out.

