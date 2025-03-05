March 05, 2025
Another NFL offseason is upon us, and masses of NFL fans will be closely monitoring trades and free agency signings next week when the new league year kicks off. The Draft will follow in a month and a half later in April.
But once the rosters are assembled and teams start to prepare to play actual games, the head coaches will take center stage in training camp.
The landscape has shifted dramatically from last season, with the Eagles and Nick Sirianni winning a title and several established skippers falling flat last season. Who is really the best coach in the NFL right now?
Jimmy Kempski, our Eagles beat writer, Evan Macy, the managing sports editor, Shamus Clancy, the deputy sports editor and Nick Tricome, a staff writer, each ranked all of the current head coaches with one guideline in mind, looking to craft a hierarchy based on "what have you done for me lately" as well as a full career's body of work.
We averaged out the rankings of our four staff writers and will discuss them below.
Here is a look at the NFL head coach power rankings for 2025:
Shamus Clancy: Reid is the GOAT play-caller except when he's facing a Vic Fangio-led defense in the Super Bowl.
Jimmy Kempski: I don't care how good the Eagles' rosters have been. Sirianni has a .706 winning percentage during the regular season and he's 6-3 in the playoffs with two Super Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl win. He also does more behind the scenes in keeping up player morale than is known to the general public.
Nick Tricome: The Rams were the definition of "all in" for their Super Bowl run in 2021, and were looking completely cashed out and in for a lengthy rebuild right after that. But credit to them, and especially McVay, they stocked themselves back up quick and have stayed far more competitive than most would've thought.
They came the closest to beating the Eagles in the playoffs, and flipped the NFC West on its head when the 49ers were supposed to be the juggernaut of that division.
McVay has this team getting taken seriously again.
Evan Macy: Maybe this is a little influenced by Hard Knocks but I thought Harbaugh was a fantastic coach, particularly as a motivator and guy who can relate to his players. He's had the Ravens right there for a few seasons now — but if he doesn't get them into a Super Bowl in the next year or two he could plummet like Kyle Shanahan did.
Jimmy: Campbell had a hard training camp, and he didn't rest starters when the opportunity arose late in the season. Maybe that gives his team a little added "grit," but they were also without a couple handfuls of starters for the playoffs, and were one and done. You'd think a guy with 10 years of playing experience would understand that the NFL season is a marathon.
Nick: Jim Harbaugh was an absolute upgrade over Brandon Staley and grants Justin Herbert a much more direct path to improvement. They still hit that Wild Card wall pretty hard against Houston, but the Chargers are probably in much better shape to hang around in the playoff picture now than they were a year ago, especially if the Chiefs are about to slip a little.
Evan: I am always extremely impressed when a team is a contender without a top five, or even top 10 quarterback. Minnesota was just that last year, and O'Connell is looking more and more like one of those guys whose teams always win.
Shamus: Sorry, I'm low on McDermott. Buffalo needs a reset to get over the hump finally.
Jimmy: He's unlikeable to many, but his record in New Orleans was outstanding, and he brought a bad Broncos team to the playoffs in 2024.
Nick: LaFleur handled the transition from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love smoothly, and gets bonus points for the Packers' playoff thrashing of the Cowboys in 2023, but now Green Bay sits in the good-but-not-great zone that tradition-heavy teams like Dallas and Pittsburgh always seem to occupy anymore – or in other words, the teams with fanbases that are always pointing to their championships from forever ago.
The Packers could only swing 10 points against the Eagles in the Wild Card, Love threw three picks, and Dallas Goedert stiff-armed their season straight to the couch. And even before that, they closed out their schedule with brutal and ill-afforded losses to the Vikings and Bears.
They might still be a playoff team next year, but will they be an actual threat to anyone?
Jimmy: The streak on non-losing seasons loses some cache when the Steelers reliably get waxed in the Wild Card Round every year.
Shamus: Ryans is the best defensive-minded head coach in the NFL. It's just the nature of the sport, however, that his new offensive coordinator Nick Caley will determine the fate of the Texans and soon-to-be third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Jimmy: I was impressed by the Commanders' willingness to go for it on 4th down all season long, but Quinn turtled up on their first drive of the game in the NFC Championship Game.
Shamus: A Pete Carroll/Chip Kelly tandem would've been a terrifying proposition from the NFL a dozen years ago. It's somewhat laughable now.
Evan: This is my yearly "Temple Made" shoutout for Bowles — whose defense continues to impress. He has taken the Bucs to the playoffs in five consecutive years. Is he underrated?
|Coach
|Team
|Position change
|Nick Sirnanni
|Eagles
|+13
|Kevin O'Connell
|Vikings
|+13
|Dave Canales
|Panthers
|+12
|Dan Quinn
|Commanders
|+11
|Mike Macdonald
|Seahawks
|+10
|Jim Harbaugh
|Chargers
|+8
|Kevin Stefanski
|Browns
|-12
|Kyle Shanahan
|49ers
|-11
|Brian Daboll
|Giants
|-9
|Matt Lafleur
|Packers
|-6
Evan: I personally had Shanahan higher than this, and I have friends who have told me if they were starting a franchise from scratch, this would be their guy. He's a brilliant X's and O's kind of coach but the results speak for themselves. He can't win the big game, and he's been unable to withstand injuries the way Dan Campbell and others have done.
Evan: I think this was the best hire of the cycle. He could be a staple in Foxboro for a long time with Drake Maye and a pretty solid defense already in place.
Nick: The Seahawks feel like they should be a whole lot worse than they are, but they've strung together some respectable seasons with Geno Smith at quarterback and within Pete Carroll's last couple of years as head coach.
Macdonald kept that going with a 10-7 run in 2024 that, in any other year, would likely swing a Wild Card spot had there not been an insanely strong NFC North and a surprising 12-5 Washington team in the NFC East.
The Seahawks aren't serious contenders or anything, but they've found a way to keep themselves in the mix.
Jimmy: The Panthers were feisty down the stretch last season, and there's hope for Bryce Young yet.
Shamus: Taylor should've been fired last year. Even more so, he should've been fired this year.
Shamus: I'm still a Steichen believer! He's gone .500 in two seasons with tons of backup quarterback play out there. The lack of development from Anthony Richardson goes back to his flaws from his collegiate days and injury woes. Maybe it goes awry in Indy and Steichen is back on Nick Sirianni's staff 12 months from now, but he remains a skilled play-caller.
Evan: Talk about a roller coaster. In 2023 we had Stefanski 25th on this list. Then he somehow got the Browns and Joe Flacco to the playoffs, and we boosted him to the top 10 in 2024. And now, after his team basically disintegrated, he's back in the 20s again.
Nick: Johnson has his acclaim and now his head coaching job after the work put into making the Lions' offense a powerhouse, but Chicago is going to be no easy fix. Many before have tried, for years, to little success.
Shamus: It's foolish for any assistant to pass up a head coaching job. They don't come around often! Still, Eagles fans have to feel a bit bad for Moore for heading into a situation as dire as the one with the Saints. Their roster is a mess. They have a quarterback who is neither good enough for the team to truly contend nor young. They are football purgatory. Can Moore change all of that? I have doubts. Still, Eagles fans will thank him forever for this latest Super Bowl run.
Nick: I mean...the Falcons are there, I guess.
Jimmy: For years McDaniel placed high on these types of lists because he has a charming personality, but his teams have wildly underachieved and he still doesn't have a playoff win.
Shamus: I'm higher on Cohen than any new hire this cycle. Tampa Bay had a top-five offense and an elite passing attack in 2024 with Coen calling the plays. The Jaguars feel a bit like a perpetually cursed team that will never have consistent success, but perhaps Coen could figure things out.
Shamus: We're two years away from Glenn being jettisoned and New York making another lackluster hire. It's the Jets.
Jimmy: Gannon felt like a decent one-and-done candidate after the Cardinals hired him last season, but he has survived to season three. Of course, he has an entirely unimpressive 12-22 record through two seasons. Also, the Eagles' domination of the Chiefs in the Super Bowl under Vic Fangio was a bad look for Gannon, who got pantsed by Andy Reid in 2022.
Evan: Apparently it's not good to be an NFL head coach named "Brian." See below.
|Coach
|Team
|2024 rank
|Doug Pederson
|Jaguars
|8
|Mike McCarthy
|Cowboys
|19
|Antonio Pierce
|Raiders
|21
|Jerod Mayo
|Patriots
|23
|Matt Eberflus
|Bears
|25
|Robert Saleh
|Jets
|27
|Dennis Allen
|Saints
|29
Jimmy: It remains mind-blowing to me that John Mara didn't clean house this offseason.
Jimmy: Even the biggest homer Cowboys fans had a tough time talking themselves into this hire.
