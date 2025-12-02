More Sports:

December 02, 2025

NFL punts Eagles, Commanders out of prime time Week 16

The NFL is flexing the Week 16 matchup between the Packers and Bears into prime time Dec. 20, and moving Eagles-Commanders to 5 p.m.

JMosher-V1.jpg
By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Terry-McLaurin-Eagles-Commanders-NFC-Championship-2025.jpg Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Eagles vs. Commanders Part 1 is being flexed out of prime time.

The NFL is punting the Eagles and Commanders Week 16 clash out of prime time.

The league announced Tuesday that it's flexing the game between the Bears and Packers at Solider Field on Saturday, Dec. 20, into the 8:20 p.m. time slot and moving the last year's NFC Championship game rematch between the Eagles and Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., into the rare 5 p.m. kickoff slot. 

Those are the only two NFL games on that Saturday and both will be carried by Fox. 

There's plenty of national allure to see the Bears, who beat the Eagles on Black Friday to improve to 9-3 and jump into the NFC's top seed, play their NFC North rivals, the Packers, who at 8-3-1 can still overtake the Bears to win the NFC North and also grab the No. 1 seed.

The Eagles (8-4) are losers of two straight but can still win the NFC East and get the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but the Commanders (3-9) can only play the role of spoilers. They're on a seven-game losing streak although they just lost in overtime to an excellent Broncos team, 27-26, in prime time Sunday night.

Interestingly, the NFL and NCAA will be competing for an audience that day, as three first-round college football playoffs games are also slated that day – kickoffs at noon, 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters.

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

JMosher-V1.jpg

Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff

mosher@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFL schedule Prime Time NFL

Videos

Featured

Visit NJ - Drive Thru Lights

7 drive-thru light displays in NJ
Limited - Manayunk Development Corporation 3

Manayunk is merry, bright & bursting with holiday magic!

Just In

Must Read

Technology

Towns face Goliath in AI data center fight

Data centers

Sponsored

Holidays shine bright in Harford County, Maryland

Limited - Hello Harford Family Carriage

Fitness

Choosing a running shoe that fits well and meets your needs can feel overwhelming. Here are some tips

Running Shoes Tips

Food & Drink

Amateur chefs vie to get homemade dishes on Recipe Philly's menu

Recipe Philly main entrance

Attractions

A Longwood Christmas returns to Kennett Square with a gemstone-inspired holiday display

833394_11-20-25 East Conservatory Entrance - Longwood-2644 Hank Davis for Longwood Gardens.jpg

Eagles

How to watch Eagles-Packers Monday Night Football game if you have YoutubeTV

Dallas Goedert Eagles Packers Stiff Arm

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved