Fantasy football: NFL rookies who have keeper potential

Is it too early to discuss fantasy football?

Of course not.

With rookies gathering across NFL cities this month to participate in rookie camps, it’s the perfect time to look at some rookies who can help fantasy owners win their 2025 league championships – and even better, become keepers for dynasty leagues.

Last year’s bumper crop produced a handful of potential keepers, including Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas and – depending on your league's number of teams – perhaps Chase Brown, Bucky Irving and Ladd McConkey.

This year’s class might not offer as many potential keepers as last year’s, but it has a few quality options and some decent dark horses.

Potential Keepers

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders

Not only is Jeanty the top potential keeper option of this year’s rookies, he has all the elements in place to become the No. 1 overall pick in 2026. Get him early in 2025. On blue-chip talent alone, the Boise State product would qualify as a top-20 pick in this year’s draft. Add in that his coach is run-loving Pete Carroll, that Las Vegas' next-best weapon is a tight end (Brock Bowers), and that Jeanty’s backups are the oft-injured Raheem Mostert along with Sincere McCormick and Zamir White and there’s literally no reason for Jeanty to touch the ball less than 25 times per game. The talent will take care of the rest. Wouldn’t blame the dynasty folks for taking Jeanty in Round 1.

Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers

Like Jeanty, this rookie from UNC landed in an ideal situation – a coach obsessed with ground and pound (Jim Harbaugh), a backup who’s mildly threatening (Najee Harris), and an offense that lacks elite playmakers. Ladd McConkey had a nice rookie year but nobody’s confusing him with Justin Jefferson. Hampton, a 221-pound force, can handle the workload. He led the ACC in carries and yards in each of the past two seasons. He’ll also run behind one of the league’s better o-lines. Hampton also has decent hands – 38-for-373 receiving his last year at North Carolina – so he’ll be a fine check-down option for Justin Herbert, the same QB who once completed more than 100 passes in a season to Austin Ekeler.

Kaleb Johnson, RB, Steelers

On the surface, he's not an obvious keeper option, but there wasn’t a better marriage between prospect and scheme than Johnson and Pittsburgh. A smooth, patient runner who drew comparisons to Le’Veon Bell lands with one of the sport’s most historically run-loving franchises, and under the tutelage of OC Arthur Smith, who presided over Derrick Henry’s reign in Tennessee and Bijan Robinson's first years in Atlanta. Johnson isn't blessed with plus-speed or athleticism but showcased high-level vision and a thirst for getting downhill in Iowa’s zone scheme, a trait that’ll blend nicely with Smith’s playbook. The Steelers only had Jaylen Warren, Kenneth Gainwell and ageless wonder Cordarelle Patterson on the roster before selecting Johnson in Round 3. He’s a legit candidate for monster carries and could easily surpass the 1,200-yard rushing mark with double-digit touchdowns despite limited upside in the passing game. Maybe not the best PPR fit, but buy him low in your draft and watch him blossom into a potential long-term option.

Matthew Golden, WR, Packers

His selection at 23rd overall — breaking a Packers 23-year drought for taking a wideout in Round 1 – sent clear signals that Green Bay has lost confidence in Christian Watson to stay healthy and provide downfield production, and that Green Bay can’t solely rely anymore on an intermediary passing attack to complement its run game. It takes about two minutes of watching Jordan Love to realize he wants to showcase his power right arm and drive the ball, which makes Golden a solid candidate to be a breakout freshman. His blistering 4.29 speed is just what the chef ordered to spice up Green Bay’s bland passing game, and because the Packers have an imposing ground attack led by Josh Jacobs and an elite play caller in Matt LaFleur, opportunities for Love and Golden to connect over the top should be abundant. The volume might not be there at the start, but consider that Golden’s former Texas teammate Xavier Worthy – another speed demon – totaled 39 receptions for 392 yards in his last seven regular-season games for the Chiefs, which extrapolates to 95 catches and 952 yards over a 17-game season. Golden could easily be WR1 for a double-digit win Packers team by the end of his rookie season and be worth hanging onto going into 2026.

Dark Horse Candidates

Luther Burden, WR, Bears

Burden was the third WR taken but has 4.4 speed and excels at YAC. Now, in first-year head coach Ben Johnson’s offense, you can envision Burden occupying the Amon-Ra St. Brown role that Johnson introduced to Detroit’s offense, especially if the Bears aren’t thrilled with D.J. Moore, who averaged a woefully low 9.9 yards per catch last year and didn’t even crack the 1,000-yard mark. By November, Burden could carve out a very intriguing role in an offense that could be surprisingly prolific.

TreyVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots

At 202 pounds, he probably won’t see enough volume to be considered a surefire 2026 keeper but Henderson’s speed, pass-catching acumen and pass protection skills – this guy really sticks his nose in to block –means he’ll probably see a ton of snaps on second-and-long and third down while Rhamondre Stevenson pilfers first-down and goal-line carries. So you probably won’t get a bunch of touchdowns from Henderson, but with his explosion and ability to turn any carry or short reception into a long gain, Henderson could be the kind of fantasy RB who makes the most of 15-to-18 touches per game. If he can average 5 yards per offensive touch – not unrealistic for a guy with 4.4 speed – that’s about 70 yards per game, which paces for nearly 1,200 yards in a 17-game season. Remember, Stevenson is frequently injured and third-stringer Antonio Gibson isn’t nearly as explosive as Henderson.

