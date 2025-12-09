More Sports:

NFL Week 14 Power Rankings: Rams, Broncos are still NFL's best – for now

The NFC West-leading Rams and AFC West-leading Broncos are the NFL's top teams. Will they meet in the Super Bowl?

By Geoff Mosher
Bo Nix and the Broncos are close to proving themselves as the AFC's No. 1 team.

Welcome back, Green Bay Packers. 

The Pack had been getting their groove back but really made a statement in outlasting NFC North rival Chicago, which could go from top seed to completely out of the postseason if the surprising Bears have a late-season slide.

Meanwhile, three NFC West teams are in the top 10, and AFC West leader Denver can cement itself as the clear No. 1 in the AFC this weekend with a win over the Packers coupled with a Patriots loss to the Bills.

Remember, our rankings are based on overall team performance. We will never buy into the theory that Team A must be ranked higher than Team B just because A beat B at some point in the season or because Team A has a better record than Team B. Any given Sunday...

Without further ado, our Week 1​4 power rankings:

1. Los Angeles Rams (10-3): Took out frustration from fluky loss to Panthers with 28-point destruction of Cardinals. Still NFL's best team.
Last week: 1

2. Denver Broncos (11-2): On 10-game win streak, but only two wins by more than four points. Riding defense a tad too much?
Last week: 2

3. Seattle Seahawks (10-3): Outscored last two teams 63-9, now might get to welcome back grandpa Philip Rivers and fading Colts.
Last week: 3

4. New England Patriots (11-2): Also on 10-game win streak, come out of bye with huge AFC East rematch clash vs. Bills.
Last week: 4

5. Green Bay Packers (9-3-1): Jumped to 2 seed with win over Bears, can make bigger statement vs. Broncos.
Last week: 5

6. Chicago Bears (9-4): Will get chance for revenge vs. Packers Week 16, but can't let down vs. Browns. 
Last week: 6

7. Detroit Lions (8-5): Huge win over Cowboys but still on outside looking in, with No. 1 Rams on deck.
Last week: 9

8. Houston Texans (8-5): Cards this week, Raiders next – great December sked for red-hot Texans. Can win AFC South again.
Last week: 10

9: Jacksonville Jaguars (9-4):  Winners of 5 of 6 with Jets ahead. Great coaching job by first-year HC Liam Coen
Last week: 17

10. San Francisco 49ers (9-4): Should get 10th win vs. Titans, then sked toughens.
Last week: 11

11. Los Angeles Chargers (9-4): QB Justin Herbert willed Bolts to win over Birds, but OL issues will haunt them down stretch.
Last week: 16

12. Buffalo Bills (9-4): Surging at right time, win vs Pats could make AFC East real race.
Last week: 13

13. Philadelphia Eagles (8-5): Perfect remedy for 3-game losing streak? Raiders come to town. Win won't mask problems, though.
Last week: 8

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6): Done trying to figure them out. Saved season with win vs. Ravens but who'd be surprised if they lost to Fins?
Last week: 20

15. Baltimore Ravens (6-7): Consecutive AFC North losses has them currently outside playoff picture. Was No. 1 team going into 2025.
Last week: 12

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6): Unthinkable loss to Saints shows Bucs aren't playing well, and at worst time.
Last week: 14

17. Indianapolis Colts (8-5): How the mighty have fallen. Were No. 1 after 11 weeks, now 3 straight losses and Seahawks up next.
Last week: 7

18. Dallas Cowboys (6-6-1): Defense caved in loss to Lions but still hanging in playoff picture by a thread.
Last week: 17

19. Kansas City Chiefs (6-7): Loss to Texans would give them same number of losses (8) as last two years combined.
Last week: 18

20. Carolina Panthers (7-6): Can capitalize on Tampa's poor play. NFC South is winnable for them. Saints up next.
Last week: 19

21. Miami Dolphins (6-7): Heck of a comeback for HC Mike McDaniel. Win vs. Steelers would get Fins to .500 after 1-6 start.
Last week: 

22. Arizona Cardinals (3-10): 5 straight losses, lost LT to injury, have to play surging Texans. Tough season for these Birds.  
Last week: 22

23. Cincinnati Bengals (4-8): Loss to Bills really complicates any playoff chance they might've had. Still alive, but on life support.
Last week: 23

24. Minnesota Vikings (5-8): Sign of life from QB J.J. McCarthy?
Last week: 25

25. Washington Commanders (3-10): QB Jayden Daniels probably should just be sat down rest of season. Tough ACL injury for TE Zach Ertz.
Last week: 24

26. New Orleans Saints (3-10): 2 of 3 wins are against teams that currently have winning records. 
Last week: 30

27. New York Jets (3-10): Tough sked over final 4 weeks, starting with Jags this week. Be lucky to win one more game.
Last week: 26

28. Atlanta Falcons (4-9): Non-competitive vs. Seahawks, now face Bucs on prime time.
Last week: 27

29. New York Giants (2-11): Can they snap 7-game losing streak vs. Commanders? 
Last week: 28

30. Tennessee Titans (2-11): Snapped 7-game losing streak vs. Browns. Can they upset Niners?
Last week: 32

31. Cleveland Browns (3-10): Encouraging game in loss for QB Shedeur Sanders.
Last week: 29

32. Las Vegas Raiders (2-11): About to feel wrath of irate Philly fan base. Maybe good thing for Chip that he got fired early.
Last week: 31

