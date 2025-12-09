NFL Week 14 Power Rankings: Rams, Broncos are still NFL's best – for now

Welcome back, Green Bay Packers.

The Pack had been getting their groove back but really made a statement in outlasting NFC North rival Chicago, which could go from top seed to completely out of the postseason if the surprising Bears have a late-season slide.

Meanwhile, three NFC West teams are in the top 10, and AFC West leader Denver can cement itself as the clear No. 1 in the AFC this weekend with a win over the Packers coupled with a Patriots loss to the Bills.

Remember, our rankings are based on overall team performance. We will never buy into the theory that Team A must be ranked higher than Team B just because A beat B at some point in the season or because Team A has a better record than Team B. Any given Sunday...

Without further ado, our Week 1​4 power rankings:

1. Los Angeles Rams (10-3): Took out frustration from fluky loss to Panthers with 28-point destruction of Cardinals. Still NFL's best team.

Last week: 1

2. Denver Broncos (11-2): On 10-game win streak, but only two wins by more than four points. Riding defense a tad too much?

Last week: 2

3. Seattle Seahawks (10-3): Outscored last two teams 63-9, now might get to welcome back grandpa Philip Rivers and fading Colts.

Last week: 3

4. New England Patriots (11-2): Also on 10-game win streak, come out of bye with huge AFC East rematch clash vs. Bills.

Last week: 4

5. Green Bay Packers (9-3-1): Jumped to 2 seed with win over Bears, can make bigger statement vs. Broncos.

Last week: 5

6. Chicago Bears (9-4): Will get chance for revenge vs. Packers Week 16, but can't let down vs. Browns.

Last week: 6

7. Detroit Lions (8-5): Huge win over Cowboys but still on outside looking in, with No. 1 Rams on deck.

Last week: 9

8. Houston Texans (8-5): Cards this week, Raiders next – great December sked for red-hot Texans. Can win AFC South again.

Last week: 10

9: Jacksonville Jaguars (9-4): Winners of 5 of 6 with Jets ahead. Great coaching job by first-year HC Liam Coen.

Last week: 17

10. San Francisco 49ers (9-4): Should get 10th win vs. Titans, then sked toughens.

Last week: 11

11. Los Angeles Chargers (9-4): QB Justin Herbert willed Bolts to win over Birds, but OL issues will haunt them down stretch.

Last week: 16

12. Buffalo Bills (9-4): Surging at right time, win vs Pats could make AFC East real race.

Last week: 13

13. Philadelphia Eagles (8-5): Perfect remedy for 3-game losing streak? Raiders come to town. Win won't mask problems, though.

Last week: 8

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6): Done trying to figure them out. Saved season with win vs. Ravens but who'd be surprised if they lost to Fins?

Last week: 20

15. Baltimore Ravens (6-7): Consecutive AFC North losses has them currently outside playoff picture. Was No. 1 team going into 2025.

Last week: 12

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6): Unthinkable loss to Saints shows Bucs aren't playing well, and at worst time.

Last week: 14

17. Indianapolis Colts (8-5): How the mighty have fallen. Were No. 1 after 11 weeks, now 3 straight losses and Seahawks up next.

Last week: 7

18. Dallas Cowboys (6-6-1): Defense caved in loss to Lions but still hanging in playoff picture by a thread.

Last week: 17

19. Kansas City Chiefs (6-7): Loss to Texans would give them same number of losses (8) as last two years combined.

Last week: 18

20. Carolina Panthers (7-6): Can capitalize on Tampa's poor play. NFC South is winnable for them. Saints up next.

Last week: 19

21. Miami Dolphins (6-7): Heck of a comeback for HC Mike McDaniel. Win vs. Steelers would get Fins to .500 after 1-6 start.

Last week:

22. Arizona Cardinals (3-10): 5 straight losses, lost LT to injury, have to play surging Texans. Tough season for these Birds.

Last week: 22

23. Cincinnati Bengals (4-8): Loss to Bills really complicates any playoff chance they might've had. Still alive, but on life support.

Last week: 23

24. Minnesota Vikings (5-8): Sign of life from QB J.J. McCarthy?

Last week: 25

25. Washington Commanders (3-10): QB Jayden Daniels probably should just be sat down rest of season. Tough ACL injury for TE Zach Ertz.

Last week: 24

26. New Orleans Saints (3-10): 2 of 3 wins are against teams that currently have winning records.

Last week: 30

27. New York Jets (3-10): Tough sked over final 4 weeks, starting with Jags this week. Be lucky to win one more game.

Last week: 26

28. Atlanta Falcons (4-9): Non-competitive vs. Seahawks, now face Bucs on prime time.

Last week: 27

29. New York Giants (2-11): Can they snap 7-game losing streak vs. Commanders?

Last week: 28

30. Tennessee Titans (2-11): Snapped 7-game losing streak vs. Browns. Can they upset Niners?

Last week: 32

31. Cleveland Browns (3-10): Encouraging game in loss for QB Shedeur Sanders.

Last week: 29

32. Las Vegas Raiders (2-11): About to feel wrath of irate Philly fan base. Maybe good thing for Chip that he got fired early.

Last week: 31

