Live updates and rumors: Who will Flyers target as NHL free agency opens?

With the NHL Draft in the rearview, it's time for the next step on the NHL's annual calendar: free agency.

The Flyers have already been busy this offseason, adding pieces to bolster their roster while moving others in order to free up the cap space needed to sign those new additions. Gone are Jake Voracek, Shayne Gostisbehere, Nolan Patrick and others. In are Ryan Ellis, Cam Atkinson, Rasmus Ristolainen and Keith Yandle (well, at least the last one is expected to sign soon).

And — depending on when you're reading this — free agency hasn't even officially kicked off yet. That happens at noon on Wednesday.

The Flyers still have a few holes to fill, albeit without a ton of cap space with which to maneuver. They currently have just under $11 million once they bring Yandle into the fold, according to ESPN. They also have qualifying offers out to Travis Sanheim and Carter Hart.

So unless they make another trade for cap space, which is unlikely but can't be entirely ruled out, Chuck Fletcher's hands are more or less tied when it comes to making and big-name additions.

The one move they still need to make, however, is figuring out the backup goalie situation behind Hart. Brian Elliott will hit the open market, and there are reports that the Flyers could target veteran Braden Holtby, who has ties to Hart and was recently bought out of his his contract by the Canucks on Tuesday.

Holtby is coming off by far the worst year of his career, so perhaps Fletcher believes he can get the 31-year-old former Stanley Cup winner for cheap. If he can, the Flyers could pounce. If not, there are plenty of other options for the Flyers to serve as their No. 2 goalie.

In a recent column, the Inquirer's Sam Carchidi took a look at 10 names. Here are three of those players, all of whom are unrestricted free agents and would make sense for the Flyers.



Jonathan Bernier, 32, Carolina, UFA: Signing him makes lots of sense. He won the 2012 Stanley Cup while a backup for the Kings when Dean Lombardi, now a Flyers senior adviser, was L.A.’s general manager. Bernier is still effective — he and had a .914 save percentage last season with the lowly Red Wings — and would be a great mentor for Hart. While with L.A., he also worked with Kim Dillabaugh, now the Flyers’ goalie coach. [...] James Reimer, 33, Carolina, UFA: Reimer had his second straight season with a 2.66 GAA for Carolina, while his save percentage dipped from .914 to .906. He is a steady but not dominating goaltender. Linus Ullmark, 27, Buffalo, UFA: The Sabres protected him in the expansion draft, but will they be able to re-sign him? If not, he would fit in nicely with the Flyers because he is young and has the ability to play lots of games. In an injury-plagued season, he had a 2.63 GAA, a .917 save percentage, and a commendable 9-6-3 record with the woeful Sabres, whose other goalies went a combined 6-28-4. He may be too expensive for the Flyers. [inquirer.com]

Will one of those guys be backing up Hart next season? Will it be Elliott again? Will it be Holtby? Or will it be someone we haven't even mentioned yet? Stay tuned to our live tracker as NHL free agency gets going this afternoon, and maybe we'll get our answer.

