Nick Foles, wife Tori announce that couple is expecting second child in June

Former Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback Nick Foles and his wife Tori announced via Instagram on Sunday that the couple is expecting their second child this June. The former Super Bowl MVP Foles and his wife Tori revealed the news while on vacation in Palm Beach, Florida.

“So fun celebrating dear friends and getting away for a few days!”, Tori Foles wrote. “Baby Foles isn’t hiding anymore! Coming in June 😍 We are so grateful and excited to give Lily a little bestie! #babymoon"

It also appears that the Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterback and his wife were away with former Eagles’ safety Chris Maragos—who was also part of the 2017 Super Bowl run in Philadelphia alongside Foles—and his wife Serah.

Nick and Tori already have a daughter named Lily, who was born in 2017. But this past May, the couple revealed that Tori had suffered a miscarriage. As a result, the 31-year-old Foles was excused from some of the Jaguars’ offseason practices.





Foles, who signed a four-year $88 million deal last year to become Jacksonville’s franchise quarterback, is expected to be in a competition for the starting job in 2020 with the Jaguars alongside second-year QB Gardner Minshew.

But in the meantime, some great news for Foles, his wife Tori, and his entire family during the offseason.