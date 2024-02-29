Philly City Councilmember to deliver Working Families Party response to Biden's State of the Union

The Working Families Party has given Philly City Councilmember Nicolas O'Rourke the duty of responding to this year's State of the Union address.

President Joe Biden will address Congress next week on Thursday, March 7. O'Rourke's response will be live-streamed immediately following Biden's speech.

O'Rourke will follow U.S. Representatives Jamaal Bowman, Delia Ramirez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley in responding to the president's annual message on behalf of the Working Families Party.

As the first elected official on a city level to deliver the response for the national party, eyes will be on Philadelphia and its rising progressive figures.

"I hope to give voice to the working people in Philadelphia and around the country who want a better life for themselves and a brighter future for the next generation," said O'Rourke in a statement.

"Together, we can ensure that everyone who calls this country home, no matter your race or place, can earn a good living and have a good life – with the education and healthcare, housing and jobs that every family needs."

O'Rourke is one of the two WFP members in the City Council, serving with Kendra Brooks. The election of O'Rourke and re-election of Brooks as city council members at-large in 2023 was significant, as it denied Republicans its remaining seats in the council.

With the Working Families Party now the minority party in City Council, O'Rourke serves as minority whip under Brooks, the minority leader. Last October, the party held its first national convention in Philadelphia.

Along with his role in City Council, O'Rourke is also an activist, organizer and pastor at the Living Water United Church of Christ in Oxford Circle. O'Rourke's bio on the City Council website describes him as a "strong proponent of social justice and spiritual awareness."

Biden's State of the Union will be his last before the 2024 presidential election and is amid questions about his mental fitness and major international conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine. O'Rourke is expected to deliver criticisms in line with the Working Families Party's stance against military funding for Israel.