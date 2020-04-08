More Health:

April 08, 2020

Nitric oxide – a gas that led to Viagra – could emerge as COVID-19 treatment

A clinical trial is underway at several U.S. and European hospitals

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness COVID-19
Coronavirus nitric oxide treatment Viagra Ricardo Figueroa/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Scientists are investigating whether nitric oxide, a gas that led to the erectile dysfunction drug Viagra, is an effective treatment for COVID-19.

Nitric oxide, a gas that could improve breathing and potentially mitigate severe symptoms of the coronavirus, is among the latest contenders in the race to find a treatment for COVID-19. 

Naturally produced by the body, nitric oxide relaxes blood vessels, increasing the amount of oxygen being transferred to the blood and reducing the heart's workload. The molecule — not to be confused with nitrous oxide or laughing gas — is already used to treat heart disease, erectile dysfunction and respiratory illness.

Hospitals in Boston, Alabama, Louisiana, Sweden and Austria have started a clinical trial to test the treatment on patients with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19. Patients inhale nitric oxide through a CPAP breathing machine for 20 to 30 minutes. The treatment is given twice a day for two weeks. 

“We have tremendous confidence this therapy will alter the devastating effects of COVID-19 but we must test it," Dr. Keith Scott, principal investigator at Louisiana State University Health in Shreveport, Louisiana told the Boston Herald. "If results show promise, and since this gas is already FDA approved, widespread use could begin immediately.” 

The treatment has shown promise in COVID-19 patients in Italy, appearing to significantly boost oxygen levels in their blood, Dr. Lorenzo Berra, a critical care specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital, told the Los Angeles Times

A second trial at Massachusetts General Hospital, which is currently under review, would attempt to test the gas' ability to mitigate the onset of COVID-19 to health care workers who are at a greater risk of contracting the virus due to constant exposure, according to the Los Angeles Times. In this study, workers would inhale the gas for 10 to 15 minutes at the start and end of their shift every day. 

Nitric oxide has been used for decades to treat a variety of conditions. 

The colorless gas was named "molecule of the year" in 1992 after it became a successful treatment for newborns suffering from heart defects and pulmonary hypertension. 

The gas also led to Viagra, an erectile dysfunction drug, after scientists discovered the molecule helps increase blood flow to the penis. The drug increases nitric oxide in the body by inhibiting a particular enzyme, PDE 5. Due its usefulness in increasing blood flow, Chinese doctors are currently testing Viagra as a potential treatment for coronavirus patients with moderately troubled breathing. 

Nitric oxide previously has been used to treat other coronaviruses, including SARS. The virus' ability to replicate was significantly diminished when the gas was administered, according to a 2004 Swedish study.

Several other drugs also are being tested as COVID-19 treatments.

Penn Medicine is leading a clinical trial to test the effects of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug that's also known to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, on coronavirus patients. The drug has been popularized in the media, but initial research has produced mixed results. 

Several clinical trails are currently investigating remdesivir, anti-viral drug for Ebola that has showed promising results for SARS and MERS. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease have begun a double-blind Phase 2 trial into the medicine. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness COVID-19 United States Infectious Disease Treatments Research Coronavirus Illness

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Don't get fooled by all these false promises of sports returning
wells-fargo-center-closed_040820_usat

Public Transportation

SEPTA will shift to 'Lifeline Service Schedule,' close stations amid COVID-19 restrictions
SEPTA Lifeline Service Schedule

Prevention

Jefferson scientists tout dual COVID-19-rabies vaccine to meet 'unprecedented' scale of pandemic
COVID-19 Rabies Vaccine

Sixers

Vote for Sweet 16 of all-time Sixers one-on-one tournament: Wilt Chamberlain region
Hal-Greer-Sixers_040720_sipa

Netflix

March Streaming Madness Sweet 16: Vote on the Netflix and Amazon regions
March Streaming Madness Sweet 16 Bracket

Entertainment

Lady Gaga-curated, virtual concert 'One World' to star Lizzo, Elton John and more
'One World: Together At Home' virtual concert curated by Lady Gaga

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved