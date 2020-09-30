North Philly shooting leaves five men wounded – one critically

Philadelphia police are searching for a gunman who opened fire on a group of people gathered on a porch in the Logan section of the city late Tuesday night.

Five men were struck in the shooting, which occurred around 11:50 p.m. on the 4500 block of N. 19th St, the AP reported. Police said there was no reports of a confrontation on the block prior to the shooting.

The victims ranged in ages from 28 to 56. They reportedly ran into the home when the shots were fired. They were later hospitalized with bullet wounds. One of the men, who was shot in the stomach, was in critical condition. The others were treated for undisclosed wounds.

There has been a surge in gun violence in Philadelphia this year, police statistics show. Nearly 500 more people have been shot so far in 2020 compared to the same period last year. Shooting incidents have more than doubled. Aggravated assaults with guns have increased by nearly 40%.

Fifty-one people were shot last week – nearly the double the city's weekly average this year. A similar number of victims were shot the week prior.