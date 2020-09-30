More News:

September 30, 2020

North Philly shooting leaves five men wounded – one critically

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
porch shooting philadelphia Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Police are searching for an unknown gunman who shot five people in the Logan section of North Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Philadelphia police are searching for a gunman who opened fire on a group of people gathered on a porch in the Logan section of the city late Tuesday night. 

Five men were struck in the shooting, which occurred around 11:50 p.m. on the 4500 block of N. 19th St, the AP reportedPolice said there was no reports of a confrontation on the block prior to the shooting.

The victims ranged in ages from 28 to 56. They reportedly ran into the home when the shots were fired. They were later hospitalized with bullet wounds. One of the men, who was shot in the stomach, was in critical condition. The others were treated for undisclosed wounds. 

There has been a surge in gun violence in Philadelphia this year, police statistics show. Nearly 500 more people have been shot so far in 2020 compared to the same period last year. Shooting incidents have more than doubled. Aggravated assaults with guns have increased by nearly 40%. 

Fifty-one people were shot last week – nearly the double the city's weekly average this year. A similar number of victims were shot the week prior. 

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Philadelphia Police Crime Victims Gun Violence Logan

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Social media explodes after President Trump claims ‘bad things happen in Philadelphia’
president donald trump philly

Sixers

Sixers coaching rumors: How does Doc Rivers shake up the market for Philly?
Doc-Rivers_092820_usat

Children's Health

Teenagers at higher risk for COVID-19 than young children, CDC finds
Children COVID-19 risk

Eagles

The rapid decline of Eagles LT Jason Peters is underway, with gifs and stuff
1220922_Eagles_Lions_Jason_Peters_Kate_Frese.jpg

Food & Drink

Marc Vetri opens another Fiorella restaurant inside Las Vegas hotel
Osteria Fiorella Las Vegas

Food & Drink

Philly restaurants to feed poll workers on Election Day
Fuel the Polls

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved