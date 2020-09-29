More News:

September 29, 2020

Man charged in fatal shooting of transgender woman in West Philly

Police identify Tracy 'Mia' Green as victim

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicides
Tracy Mia Green Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia police say Tracy 'Mia' Green, a transgender woman of color, was fatally shot in West Philadelphia on Monday. The city's Office of LGBT Affairs called the shooting a 'somber reminder' of the epidemic of violence against trans individuals.

A Philadelphia man has been charged with murder for allegedly killing 29-year-old Tracy "Mia" Green, a transgender woman who was found in a car with gunshot wounds in West Philadelphia. 

Police stopped a 2016 Jeep Wrangler shortly after 8 p.m. Monday after they observed the vehicle disregard a stop sign at 41st Street and Westminster Avenue. 

When the driver exited the vehicle, he allegedly told police that a passenger in his car had been shot. 

Police observed a Black female victim in the front seat suffering from a gunshot wound to her neck. The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead. 

Upon further investigation, police charged the driver of the Jeep Wrangler, 28-year-old Abdullah lbn El-Amin Jaamia, with murder and related charges. 

The incident marks the latest instance of violence against a transgender woman of color in Philadelphia. Other victims include Dominique "Rem'mie" Fells in West Philadlphia in June, Michelle “Tamika” Washington last year in North Philly and  Shantee Tucker in Hunting Park in 2018. 

Philadelphia's Office of LGBT Affairs released a statement Tuesday afternoon: 

On Monday, September 28, Philadelphia’s LGBTQ community lost another one of our siblings. While the details around Mia Green's death are the subject of an ongoing investigation, we know that the loss of yet another trans community member of color is especially painful, no matter the circumstances.

This latest act of violence against a member of our community is a somber reminder of the epidemic of violence against trans individuals. It is a crisis that cannot be allowed to persist any further. The countless painful losses experienced during this year alone – especially within our transgender communities of color – remind us that there is much work to be done in the pursuit of full equality, respect and justice for us all.

We remain committed to ensuring that acts of discrimination, bigotry and hatred are never tolerated in the city of Philadelphia.

The Office of LGBT Affairs, and the entire Kenney Administration, extend our deepest sympathies to Mia's loved ones and all members of our LGBTQ community who have been impacted by this loss. The City’s Office of LGBT Affairs is here to connect anyone who may be in need to resources and support.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Homicides Philadelphia Crime Shootings

Videos

Just In

Must Read

2020 Election

How to watch the first Trump-Biden presidential debate on Tuesday
trump biden first debate

Sixers

Sixers coaching rumors: How does Doc Rivers shake up the market for Philly?
Doc-Rivers_092820_usat

Prevention

New Jersey to receive 2.6 million rapid COVID-19 tests
new jersey covid-19 antigen test.jpg

Eagles

The rapid decline of Eagles LT Jason Peters is underway, with gifs and stuff
1220922_Eagles_Lions_Jason_Peters_Kate_Frese.jpg

Food & Drink

Marc Vetri opens another Fiorella restaurant inside Las Vegas hotel
Osteria Fiorella Las Vegas

Movies

'Hocus Pocus' to be screened outdoors in Old City on five nights this October
Hocus Pocus

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved