Man charged in fatal shooting of transgender woman in West Philly

A Philadelphia man has been charged with murder for allegedly killing 29-year-old Tracy "Mia" Green, a transgender woman who was found in a car with gunshot wounds in West Philadelphia.

Police stopped a 2016 Jeep Wrangler shortly after 8 p.m. Monday after they observed the vehicle disregard a stop sign at 41st Street and Westminster Avenue.

When the driver exited the vehicle, he allegedly told police that a passenger in his car had been shot.

Police observed a Black female victim in the front seat suffering from a gunshot wound to her neck. The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Upon further investigation, police charged the driver of the Jeep Wrangler, 28-year-old Abdullah lbn El-Amin Jaamia, with murder and related charges.

The incident marks the latest instance of violence against a transgender woman of color in Philadelphia. Other victims include Dominique "Rem'mie" Fells in West Philadlphia in June, Michelle “Tamika” Washington last year in North Philly and Shantee Tucker in Hunting Park in 2018.

Philadelphia's Office of LGBT Affairs released a statement Tuesday afternoon: