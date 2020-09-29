Man charged in fatal shooting of transgender woman in West Philly

September 29, 2020
A Philadelphia man has been charged with murder for allegedly killing 29-year-old Tracy "Mia" Green, a transgender woman who was found in a car with gunshot wounds in West Philadelphia.
Police stopped a 2016 Jeep Wrangler shortly after 8 p.m. Monday after they observed the vehicle disregard a stop sign at 41st Street and Westminster Avenue.
When the driver exited the vehicle, he allegedly told police that a passenger in his car had been shot.
Police observed a Black female victim in the front seat suffering from a gunshot wound to her neck. The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.
Upon further investigation, police charged the driver of the Jeep Wrangler, 28-year-old Abdullah lbn El-Amin Jaamia, with murder and related charges.
The incident marks the latest instance of violence against a transgender woman of color in Philadelphia. Other victims include Dominique "Rem'mie" Fells in West Philadlphia in June, Michelle “Tamika” Washington last year in North Philly and Shantee Tucker in Hunting Park in 2018.
Philadelphia's Office of LGBT Affairs released a statement Tuesday afternoon:
On Monday, September 28, Philadelphia’s LGBTQ community lost another one of our siblings. While the details around Mia Green's death are the subject of an ongoing investigation, we know that the loss of yet another trans community member of color is especially painful, no matter the circumstances.
This latest act of violence against a member of our community is a somber reminder of the epidemic of violence against trans individuals. It is a crisis that cannot be allowed to persist any further. The countless painful losses experienced during this year alone – especially within our transgender communities of color – remind us that there is much work to be done in the pursuit of full equality, respect and justice for us all.
We remain committed to ensuring that acts of discrimination, bigotry and hatred are never tolerated in the city of Philadelphia.
The Office of LGBT Affairs, and the entire Kenney Administration, extend our deepest sympathies to Mia's loved ones and all members of our LGBTQ community who have been impacted by this loss. The City’s Office of LGBT Affairs is here to connect anyone who may be in need to resources and support.