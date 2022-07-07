Suspect charged in fatal shooting of 21-year-old woman inside Northeast Philly bar

The man who allegedly fired the shot through the front window of a Northeast Philly bar that stuck and killed a 21-year-old woman was arrested in Atlantic City.

Anthony Nelson, 47, of Philadelphia, was taken into custody at Harrah's Casino on Wednesday, FOX29 reported. He is charged with killing Jailene Holton, who had been inside the Philly Bar and Restaurant on June 28 with some friends when she was struck in the head by the bullet.

Authorities say Nelson was one of three men who were kicked out of the bar at 2417 Welsh Road. They had gotten into a fight with a bouncer after being told they couldn't use a pool table that had been reserved by other patrons, 6ABC reported.

Once escorted from the bar at around 11:30 p.m., Nelson allegedly retrieved a gun from a parked vehicle and fired at least a dozen bullets at the building from outside.

Holton was stuck in the head by a shot that had smashed through the bar's front window. She was brought to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where she later died. Her family said she was at the bar as a designated driver and only intended to stay for 20 minutes.

Nelson and the other men fled the scene in the same vehicle.

There were about 20 people at the bar at the time of the shooting, and another man inside sustained injuries from the broken glass.

To date, no one else has been charged in connection with the shooting.