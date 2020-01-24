Obese black bear from Pennsylvania sportsmen's club relocated to Colorado sanctuary

A morbidly obese Asiatic black bear who suffered for years at a sportsmen's club in western Pennsylvania has been safely relocated to a Colorado sanctuary after a successful public campaign to rescue him.

Dillon gained national attention when People magazine brought attention to his plight with the support of actor Alec Baldwin, PETA and a Change.org petition that collected more than 56,000 signatures.

RELATED ARTICLE: Deer abuse video leads to cruelty charges for two Pennsylvania teens