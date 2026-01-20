Ocean Casino Resort called on JWoww and Shooter McGavin for opening of mini golf course

Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City opened a new mini golf course and sports bar over the weekend with a few celebrities on hand to help showcase the renovated venue on the boardwalk.

Ocean's 18 Mini Golf & Bar, an 8,000-square-foot space on the casino level, features two nine-hole courses that let guests use digital scorekeeping to track their games and leaderboard rankings across parties. The bar's aquarium theme is highlighted by hologram displays that were created using the same LED technology wrapped around the outside of the Sphere in Las Vegas.

One of the holograms at Ocean's 18 depicts a 12-foot-long great white shark towering above the bar. Another is a virtual human host that greets guests and answers questions in 15 languages.

"As the first mini golf experience inside a casino in Atlantic City, Ocean's 18 reimagines what entertainment in Atlantic City can be," bar owner Mark Benevento said in a statement.

The grand opening on Saturday was attended by actor Christopher McDonald, who plays golfer Shooter McGavin in Adam Sandler's 1996 comedy "Happy Gilmore" and its 2025 Netflix sequel. "Jersey Shore" stars Sammi Giancola and Jenni "JWoww" Farley were also on hand along with the Phillie Phanatic.

Ocean's 18 is part of a $50 million renovation at Ocean Casino Resort, which originally operated as the Revel when the hotel and casino opened in 2012. Upgrades in the past year included the opening of a LaScala's Fire restaurant, located next to Ocean's 18, and the debut of two restaurants from Philadelphia restaurateur Stephen Starr.

Ocean's 18 will be open Wednesday through Monday with daytime hours for people of all ages. After 9 p.m., the venue will be only open to guests 21 and older.

The casino is in the midst of a larger $270 million renovation that began in 2018 and includes updates to the hotel's 1,860 guest rooms and suites. The casino features more than 135,000 square feet of gaming space and a 40,000-square-foot spa.