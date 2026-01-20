More News:

January 20, 2026

Ocean Casino Resort called on JWoww and Shooter McGavin for opening of mini golf course

The 8,000-square-foot venue, part of a $50 million renovation, features a 12-foot-long hologram of a great white shark.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Casinos
Ocean Casino Resort Provided Image/Ocean Casino Resort

Actor Christopher McDonald, who starred as Shooter McGavin in Adam Sandler's 1996 comedy 'Happy Gilmore,' was among celebrities who attended the grand opening of Ocean's 18 Mini Golf & Bar on Saturday at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City.

Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City opened a new mini golf course and sports bar over the weekend with a few celebrities on hand to help showcase the renovated venue on the boardwalk.

Ocean's 18 Mini Golf & Bar, an 8,000-square-foot space on the casino level, features two nine-hole courses that let guests use digital scorekeeping to track their games and leaderboard rankings across parties. The bar's aquarium theme is highlighted by hologram displays that were created using the same LED technology wrapped around the outside of the Sphere in Las Vegas.

MORE: Public-private deal will fund 'gut rehab' of senior living complex in West Philly

One of the holograms at Ocean's 18 depicts a 12-foot-long great white shark towering above the bar. Another is a virtual human host that greets guests and answers questions in 15 languages.

"As the first mini golf experience inside a casino in Atlantic City, Ocean's 18 reimagines what entertainment in Atlantic City can be," bar owner Mark Benevento said in a statement.

The grand opening on Saturday was attended by actor Christopher McDonald, who plays golfer Shooter McGavin in Adam Sandler's 1996 comedy "Happy Gilmore" and its 2025 Netflix sequel. "Jersey Shore" stars Sammi Giancola and Jenni "JWoww" Farley were also on hand along with the Phillie Phanatic. 

Ocean's 18 is part of a $50 million renovation at Ocean Casino Resort, which originally operated as the Revel when the hotel and casino opened in 2012. Upgrades in the past year included the opening of a LaScala's Fire restaurant, located next to Ocean's 18, and the debut of two restaurants from Philadelphia restaurateur Stephen Starr.

Ocean's 18 will be open Wednesday through Monday with daytime hours for people of all ages. After 9 p.m., the venue will be only open to guests 21 and older.

The casino is in the midst of a larger $270 million renovation that began in 2018 and includes updates to the hotel's 1,860 guest rooms and suites. The casino features more than 135,000 square feet of gaming space and a 40,000-square-foot spa.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Casinos Atlantic City New Jersey Mini Golf

Videos

Featured

Valentines Day Drink Pink Elephant

The Pink Elephant Valentine’s pop-up is back in Rittenhouse
Purchased - Doctor Holding Prostate Cancer Sign

One man’s insights on prostate cancer.

Just In

Must Read

Business

As Sheetz invades Wawa's turf, consumers may see lower gas prices

Wawa Sheetz

Festivals

Cantina la Martina brings La Tamalada back to Kensington in first Philly event since closure

1 La Tamalada - Photo

Senior Health

New finger-prick blood test could help in diagnosing Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimers blood test

Music

Bruce Springsteen dedicates song to Renee Nicole Good at N.J. concert

Bruce Springsteen ICE

Entertainment

A new comedy about family, anger and magical chicken soup is premiering in Philly

Marsha Blovotnick and the Marvelous Magical Chicken Soup

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Jared McCain's brutal return to G League; a trade target to replace him in guard mix

Jared-McCain-Sixers-12.28.25-NBA.jpg

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved