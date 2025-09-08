Oktoberfest season is near. Here are eight ways to celebrate the German festival

Dust off the dirndles and lederhosen – the start of fall also means the return of Oktoberfests in Philadelphia.

The festivals, inspired by the annual celebration in Munich, Germany, bring together Bavarian traditions like stein-holding contests and traditional dancing. They often include soft pretzels, roast pigs bratwurst and, of course, beer, all set to a soundtrack of polka music.

An array of festivities are scheduled starting Sept. 20 and running into October with both family-friendly and kid-free options. Here's where to get your oompa on in the coming weeks.

Sept. 20 | 51 Haddon Ave., Westmont, N.J.

This annual celebration takes place under a huge blue and white tent in the 20,000-square-foot Haddon Square Pop-Up Garden. The will be live music, steins and dancing. This family-friendly Oktoberfest is hosted by Philadelphia's German bierhall and restaurant Brauhaus Schmitz and Keg & Kitchen restaurant in Haddon Township. There will be a pig roast and other Bavarian snacks. It is free to attend with pay-as-you-go food and drink.

Sept. 20 | 1210 Frankford Ave., Fishtown

The outdoor beer garden gets a Munich makeover on Sept. 20. There will be music by the Polka Brothers and German beers, pretzels, sausages and dancing. The Fishtown District shuts down a portion of Frankford Avenue from 12-8 p.m. for the party, which is both family and dog-friendly outside and 21-and-over only inside the hall. It is free to attend with pay-as-you-go food and beverages.

Sept. 27 | 500 Spring Garden St., Northern Liberties

The brewery opens up its backyard and a portion of its facility normally off-limits off to patrons for its annual Oktoberfest. Groove to music from Polkadelphia, test your strength in the stein-holding competition and wear traditional Oktoberfest garb for a chance to win a prize for being best dressed. A $30 general admission ticket includes a stein filled with one of Yards' four German-inspired beers brewed for the event.

Sept. 27 | 700 block of South Street, Bella Vista

This annual Oktoberfest shuts down the 700 block of South Street. Look for the the classic blue and white tent. Inside there will be stein-holding, face painting, music and German food and beer. The event, also hosted by Brauhaus Schmitz, is free to enter and pay-as-you go for food and drink. VIP tickets costs $125 and include seven beer tokens, reserved indoor seating and other perks.

Oct. 4 | 1727 Front St., Fishtown

In addition to the classic polka music and lederhosen, Evil Genius' Oktoberfest will be the site of a qualifying round for the United States Stein Holding Association. Winners earn invites to the state championship on Oct. 11. This is a 21-and-over event. Tickets are $30 and include a stein filled with beer. Designated driver tickets are $10.

Oct. 4 | Ridge Avenue between Lyceum & Leverington avenues, Roxborough

Roxborough's annual fall festival and Oktoberfest fusion includes brass-band music and circus performers, food trucks, a classic car show and an art market. This year, there will be a new beverage tent called Top of the Ridge, with drinks from New Ridge Brewing Co. and Top Dog Cocktails. This event is family-friendly and free to attend. The rain date is Oct. 5.

Oct. 10-11 | 22 South 23rd St., Rittenhouse

The Armory in Rittenhouse gets decorated like an authentic Germanic festival tent for one weekend in October. Join 4,000 other revelers sipping Hofbrau beer and indulging in bratwurst, roast pig and pretzels while watching traditional dancers getting down to oompah music. Tickets start at $30 per person and are available for Friday night, Saturday daytime or Saturday evening sessions.

Oct. 11-12 | 72 North Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City, N.J.

South Jersey's Renault Winery puts a twist on the traditional Oktoberfest party by celebrating the wine harvest along with beer. The two-day festival includes live music, grape-stomping, stein-holding contests and barrel rides. It is free to attend with pay-as-you go food and drink.