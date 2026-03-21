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March 21, 2026

Open-air market with vintage finds, food trucks and live music returns to Chestnut Hill this April

Clover Market’s season opener will bring about 90 vendors, plus food trucks and live music, to the neighborhood.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Market Spring
Clover Market Season Opener Provided Courtesy/Clover Market

Shoppers browse handmade goods and vintage finds at Clover Market, an open-air event in Chestnut Hill that features dozens of vendors, food trucks and live music each spring.

Clover Market will return to Chestnut Hill on Sunday, April 12, to kick off its 2026 season.

Running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. along West Highland Avenue, the open-air market will feature about 90 vendors selling handmade goods and vintage finds. The event runs from Germantown Avenue into the Turquoise parking lot.

Now in its 17th year, the market draws a steady crowd each season with its focus on independent makers and small businesses. This year’s lineup includes a mix of returning vendors and newcomers from across the Northeast.

Food trucks including Bonjour Creperie, Korea Taqueria, Mom Mom’s and Redstone Pizza will be on site, along with coffee and dessert vendors. Live music from Wayside Shakeup is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m., and families can take part in free crafts and face painting.

The market is free to attend and open to all, including leashed dogs. Visitors can also check out nearby shops and restaurants in Chestnut Hill.

Additional spring markets are scheduled for April 26 in Collingswood, May 17 in Bryn Mawr and June 7 in Kennett Square.

Clover Market 2026 Season Kickoff

Sunday, April l12 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Along West Highland Ave.
Chestnut Hill, PA 19118
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Market Spring Chestnut Hill Vintage

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