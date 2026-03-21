Open-air market with vintage finds, food trucks and live music returns to Chestnut Hill this April

Clover Market will return to Chestnut Hill on Sunday, April 12, to kick off its 2026 season.

Running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. along West Highland Avenue, the open-air market will feature about 90 vendors selling handmade goods and vintage finds. The event runs from Germantown Avenue into the Turquoise parking lot.

Now in its 17th year, the market draws a steady crowd each season with its focus on independent makers and small businesses. This year’s lineup includes a mix of returning vendors and newcomers from across the Northeast.

Food trucks including Bonjour Creperie, Korea Taqueria, Mom Mom’s and Redstone Pizza will be on site, along with coffee and dessert vendors. Live music from Wayside Shakeup is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m., and families can take part in free crafts and face painting.

The market is free to attend and open to all, including leashed dogs. Visitors can also check out nearby shops and restaurants in Chestnut Hill.

Additional spring markets are scheduled for April 26 in Collingswood, May 17 in Bryn Mawr and June 7 in Kennett Square.

Sunday, April l12 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Along West Highland Ave.

Chestnut Hill, PA 19118

Free to attend

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