Open Streets wraps up fall season this Sunday with farmers market, Halloween activities

Walnut Street will make room for trick-or-treaters, farmers market shoppers and live music on Sunday, Oct. 25, as Open Streets: West Walnut wraps up its fall season in Center City Philadelphia.

The free event runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with nearly eight blocks closed to traffic along Walnut Street from Broad to 19th streets and 18th Street from Chestnut to Locust streets. People can walk through the streets, shop at nearby businesses and take part in Halloween activities throughout the day.

For the first time, the event will include an extension of the Rittenhouse Farmers' Market onto Walnut Street. Center City District is partnering with Farm to City to bring 10 local vendors to the street, including Doc Pickle, Manna Bakery and Petal Plants and Flowers. The market will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Families can also visit participating shops along Walnut Street for a Trick-or-Treat Trail. Hours will vary by business. Free pumpkin painting begins at noon in the Fulton Fun Zone, while supplies last, and PopUpPlay will offer a monster-making activity from noon-2 p.m.

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Live entertainment includes WhoaPhat Brass Band from 10:30-11:30 a.m., double dutch lessons with Philly Girls Jump from 2-3 p.m. and the Philadelphia Freedom Marching Band from 3-4 p.m. There will also be mini golf, strolling bubble artists and additional live music.

The Oct. 25 event marks the end of the fall season for Open Streets: West Walnut, which closes parts of the Center City shopping district to vehicles on select Sundays. Several cross streets will remain open to traffic.

Open Streets is organized by Center City District and presented by Fulton Bank, with support from Rittenhouse Row and the City of Philadelphia. The event is scheduled to take place rain or shine, although severe weather could lead to cancellation.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026

Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Location: Walnut Street from Broad to 19th streets and 18th Street from Chestnut to Locust streets, Philadelphia

Admission: Free; food and shopping purchases cost extra

Farmers market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Pumpkin painting: Begins at noon, while supplies last

Monster-making activity: Noon-2 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat Trail: Hours vary by participating business

Double dutch lessons: 2-3 p.m.

Philadelphia Freedom Marching Band: 3-4 p.m.



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