December 13, 2018

Oyster House offering Feast of the Seven Fishes for four nights

Served family-style

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Oyster House Feast of the Seven Fishes Courtesy of/Oyster House

Oyster House offering Feast of the Seven Fishes this holiday season.

Oyster House, home of the popular buck-a-shuck happy hour, is offering Feast of the Seven Fishes for four nights. From Monday, Dec. 17, through Thursday, Dec. 20, diners can enjoy a family-style seafood dinner for $55 per person.

Traditionally, Italian-Americans eat Feast of the Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve, so this event is a good option for those who want to celebrate twice, or with friends ahead of their family's dinner.

The menu includes oysters, swordfish, shrimp and more. Check out the full offerings below. Dinner service starts at 5 p.m.

• Three oyster on the half shell with mignonette sauce
• Mussels escabeche with fennel, citrus, herbs and crostini
• Clams casino with bacon and breadcrumbs
• Brandade (salt-cod) croquette with horseradish aioli
• Mixed grill with swordfish, scallops, shrimp, potatoes and warm tomato vinaigrette
• Charred broccolini with breadcrumbs and lemon

Feast of the Seven Fishes

Monday, Dec. 17, through Thursday, Dec. 20
Starting at 5 p.m. | $55 per person
Oyster House
1516 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 567-7683

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

