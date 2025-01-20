More News:

Pa. state Rep. Matt Gergely, 45, dies while on medical absence, leaving the House at 101-101 split

A special election will be held to fill the seat of the Democratic lawmaker from Allegheny County.

The death of Rep. Matt Gergely has shaken up the makeup of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. It will be split 101-101 among Democrats and Republicans until a special election is held.

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives is evenly split among Democrats and Republicans after the death of an Allegheny County lawmaker.

Rep. Matt Gergely (D) died Sunday at the age of 45. While his cause of death was not disclosed, he had been absent from legislative sessions in recent weeks due to a "medical emergency over the holidays requiring hospitalization," a House Democratic caucus spokesperson told the Associated Press. The Gergely family has asked for privacy at this time.

House Speaker Joanna McClinton (D) will call a special election to fill his seat at a later date, the House Democrats said.

"Our hearts are hurting as we mourn the loss of Representative Matt Gergely, alongside his family and friends," the Democratic delegation from Allegheny County said in a statement. "Matt was a treasured member of our delegation — there to offer support, advice or a quick joke when needed and, of course, always sporting an impeccable choice of footwear. ... Matt fought hard for his community as a state representative, bringing resources back to his district and championing critically important issues."

Gergely's colleagues specifically highlighted 2024 laws protecting plasma donations and bolstering revenue for establishments with liquor licenses which he sponsored as part of "his legacy." Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) ordered the flags on state buildings to be flown at half-staff in his memory.

Gergely was first elected in 2023 after working in financial roles for McKeesport mayor's office and school district. In a statement, House Republicans said "his commitment to his family and community were deeply felt among his peers and he quickly earned friends and respect on both sides of the aisle" despite his brief time in office.

The Pennsylvania House had effectively been operating under a 101-101 gridlock since Gergely took his leave of absence. McClinton's office said Monday that details on the special election are still being determined.

