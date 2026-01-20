Five-year, $338 million project begins to widen four-mile stretch of Pa. Turnpike in Chester County

A project to widen a four-mile stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike between the Route 29 interchange and the Valley Forge Service Plaza in Chester County began this week.

The work, which is estimated to take around five years and cost approximately $338 million, will add a lane in each direction, increasing from two to three, and widen the shoulders and medians on the highway between mileposts 320 and 324 in Tredyffrin Township.

Tree removal and utility relocation started this week. Road construction will begin in the spring, when drivers can expect to encounter barriers and lane closures while outer lanes, roadbeds and bridges are demolished and rebuilt.

Funded entirely by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission’s toll revenue, the project will also lengthen underground culvert tunnels, enhance stormwater drainage and replace three bridges — Howells Road, Wilson Road and Valley Creek — before its estimated summer 2031 completion.

“This project enhances roadway safety, improves customer experience and demonstrates our commitment to maintaining a reliable transit corridor across the Commonwealth,” Brad Heigel, the PA Turnpike’s chief engineer, said in a statement.

Having been constructed over 60 years ago, this section requires a full demolition and reconstruction to comply with modern design and safety standards, the PA Turnpike said. It was initially part of a six-mile project, which was split into two phases after funding and scheduling constraints. Construction between milepost 324-326 began in fall 2021 and wrapped up last spring.

The upcoming construction is part of the agency’s larger “Total Reconstruction” initiative, which has replaced over 174 miles of highway since 2000.