More Health:

April 30, 2019

New moms need sleep, dads need exercise to thrive, Penn State study finds

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Parenting Infants
05252018_parents_baby_Pexels Pixabay.com/via Pexels

.

In the early days of parenthood, moms and dads may be affected differently by their crunched sleep and exercise habits, with differing needs in order to best support healthy family dynamics, according to new research from Penn State University.

Findings from a recent study, published this month in the "Monographs of the Society for Research In Child Development," show that sleep is more essential for mothers and exercise is more vital for fathers facing the daily stresses of infant care.

Led by health and human development expert Mark Feinberg, the study looked at data from 143 mothers and 140 fathers collected 10 months after their children's births. During eight-day stretches, each parent was interviewed separately every night to gather information about their sleep patterns, exercise routine and perceived well-being in the family unit.

Notably, mothers who slept more on average than other mothers reported greater well-being, while fathers who slept more on average than other fathers reported lower well-being. These men also displayed less closeness with their partner and child.

On days when fathers exercised more than usual, the likelihood of an argument between the couple dropped. The opposite was true on days when mothers exercised more than usual — there was a higher chance of an argument, the study found.

"Fathers may resist or feel resentful when mothers spend more time than usual on their own needs such as exercise, leaving fathers to pick up more responsibility for child care — leading to arguments," Feinberg said. "But, it's also possible that the extra time spent with the child is stressful for fathers, leading fathers to be more irritable on such days and leading to more arguments with the partner."

The goal of the study was to take a more day-to-day look at how changes in stressful and replenishing factors can help parents function better individually and together.

"In general, new parents report higher levels of stress, depression and couple conflict, as well as less sleep, companionship and romance with their partner," Feinberg said. "Ironically, it's also the period when children are most vulnerable, when their brains and regulatory systems are rapidly developing to set the stage for their functioning for the rest of their lives, and when they are most dependent on parents for consistent affection and support."

The researchers suggested that new parents consider tracking their sleep and physical activity with smartphone apps to gain a stronger grasp on how these factors may be impacting their energy and mood.

Rather than go for a complete behavioral overhaul, Feinberg said many parents simply to need to make conscious adjustments in order to see improvements.

"Most parents already have a good place to start from at least on some days, so it's a matter of figuring out what works on those days and then doing more of that," Feinberg said. "This would be an easier and maybe more effective approach than thinking that we have to help someone completely change their routines and emotional patterns."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parenting Infants United States Sleep Penn State University Exercise Moms Dad Babies Parents

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Analyzing the Eagles' (unofficial) 2019 undrafted free agent class
042719TJEdwards

Restaurants

Six Philly brunch spots make OpenTable's top 100 in U.S.
Starr Restaurants - Parc 1

Illness

Is insulin’s high cost keeping diabetes patients from taking their medicine?
Insulin Injection Diabetes 04292019

Sixers

Adult in the gym: Jimmy Butler allows Sixers to win ugly vs. Toronto in Game 2
043019-JimmyButler-USAToday

Food & Drink

Center City District Sips returns in June for 16th season
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia City Hall Center City

Illness

U.S sees highest number of measles in 25 years – with eight months to go
Measles rash

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved