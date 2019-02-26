This is how much sleep parents lose after having a kid

They say the nine months of pregnancy just simply isn’t enough time to prepare for parenthood.

One of the biggest adjustments for new parents is the change in their sleep patterns, and a new study set out to quantify just how much slumber is lost.

Per the study, published in the journal Sleep, mothers reported losing the most sleep, more than an hour nightly in the first three months after having their first child and about 40 minutes nightly in the first year. Women who breastfed reported the worst sleep satisfaction.

Fathers also reported sleep loss, but it was much less pronounced than mothers. Dads said they lost about 15 minutes nightly in the first three months after childbirth.

The study followed almost 5,000 new parents as they raised their child, gathering details on their sleeping patterns during and after pregnancy. Researchers found, on average, parents will suffer from disrupted sleeping patterns for up to six years after the birth of their first child.

The study accounted for other lifestyle factors — parental age, household income, and if they were a single parent — and still found there is an average of four to six years of interrupted sleep.

While putting an exact number on just how much sleep parents lose is valuable information, it’s also noteworthy because not getting enough sleep is connected with a variety of adverse health outcomes, from metabolism disruption and increased sugar cravings to heart disease and Alzheimer’s disease, MindBodyGreen explains.

"While having children is a major source of joy for most parents it is possible that increased demands and responsibilities associated with the role as a parent lead to shorter sleep and decreased sleep quality even up to six years after birth of the first child," author Sakari Lemola of the University of Warwick said in a statement.

The study was, however, limited by self-reported data, as parents were asked to accurately track their sleep patterns, rank their sleep quality from 0 to 10 and list the number of hours they slept, USA Today reports.