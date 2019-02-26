More Health:

February 26, 2019

This is how much sleep parents lose after having a kid

A study put a number on the Zzzzz's parents lose after gaining a child

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Parenting Sleep
parenting sleep unsplash Zach Lucero/Unsplash

They say the nine months of pregnancy just simply isn’t enough time to prepare for parenthood.

One of the biggest adjustments for new parents is the change in their sleep patterns, and a new study set out to quantify just how much slumber is lost.

Per the study, published in the journal Sleep, mothers reported losing the most sleep, more than an hour nightly in the first three months after having their first child and about 40 minutes nightly in the first year. Women who breastfed reported the worst sleep satisfaction. 

RELATED READ: Citizens Bank Park now features 13,000-square-foot mini ballpark for kids

Fathers also reported sleep loss, but it was much less pronounced than mothers. Dads said they lost about 15 minutes nightly in the first three months after childbirth. 

The study followed almost 5,000 new parents as they raised their child, gathering details on their sleeping patterns during and after pregnancy. Researchers found, on average, parents will  suffer from disrupted sleeping patterns for up to six years after the birth of their first child.

The study accounted for other lifestyle factors — parental age, household income, and if they were a single parent — and still found there is an average of four to six years of interrupted sleep.

While putting an exact number on just how much sleep parents lose is valuable information, it’s also noteworthy because not getting enough sleep is connected with a variety of adverse health outcomes, from metabolism disruption and increased sugar cravings to heart disease and Alzheimer’s disease, MindBodyGreen explains.

"While having children is a major source of joy for most parents it is possible that increased demands and responsibilities associated with the role as a parent lead to shorter sleep and decreased sleep quality even up to six years after birth of the first child," author Sakari Lemola of the University of Warwick said in a statement. 

The study was, however, limited by self-reported data, as parents were asked to accurately track their sleep patterns, rank their sleep quality from 0 to 10 and list the number of hours they slept, USA Today reports. 

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parenting Sleep United States Study Infant Sleep Deprivation

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Examining the Eagles' quarterback situation beyond Carson Wentz, after Nick Foles' exit
022719NateSudfeld

Neighborhoods

West Philly's hobbit-door creator fell ill — and then her neighbors stepped in to help
225PeterStathisWestPhillyDoors

Lawsuits

Herb Lipson's widow suing PhillyMag, estate for $1.6 million
02262019_Philadelphia_magazine_PM

Eagles

The best (and worst) NFL Combine workouts by current Eagles players
022719CarsonWentz

Illness

2 Rutgers students diagnosed with bacterial meningitis
Carroll - Rutgers University-Camden

Parties

Spin offering perks to Bumble users in March
Carroll - SPiN Philadelphia

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved