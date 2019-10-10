PAWS Mutt Strut ends with pet-friendly festival

The Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society's Mutt Strut, now in its 13th year, is a festival for dogs and the humans who love them.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, dogs, their owners and dog-lovers are invited to the Navy Yard to go on a group walk, then enjoy games, food trucks and live music.

Registration for the Mutt Strut is $25 but kids ages 12 and under can attend for free. All proceeds will go directly to PAWS, the city's largest no-kill shelter. The goal is to raise $125,000.

Don't have a dog but wish you did? There's an option to rent an adoptable dog from PAWS for $100.

The Mutt Strut will kick off at 11 a.m. After the walk, check out the food trucks and live music performances, as well as the pet photo booth, dog agility course and dog costume contest. There will raffles and opportunities to talk with vets and trainers, too.

If it rains, the event will be moved to Sunday, Oct. 27.

Saturday, Oct. 26

11 a.m. | $25 registration

The Navy Yard

4500 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19112

