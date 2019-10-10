More Events:

October 10, 2019

PAWS Mutt Strut ends with pet-friendly festival

Dogs, their owners and dog-lovers are invited to the Navy Yard

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Attend a group dog walk at the Navy Yard that ends with a pet-friendly festival. The 2019 PAWS Mutt Strut will take place Oct. 26.

The Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society's Mutt Strut, now in its 13th year, is a festival for dogs and the humans who love them.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, dogs, their owners and dog-lovers are invited to the Navy Yard to go on a group walk, then enjoy games, food trucks and live music.

Registration for the Mutt Strut is $25 but kids ages 12 and under can attend for free. All proceeds will go directly to PAWS, the city's largest no-kill shelter. The goal is to raise $125,000.

Don't have a dog but wish you did? There's an option to rent an adoptable dog from PAWS for $100.

The Mutt Strut will kick off at 11 a.m. After the walk, check out the food trucks and live music performances, as well as the pet photo booth, dog agility course and dog costume contest. There will raffles and opportunities to talk with vets and trainers, too.

If it rains, the event will be moved to Sunday, Oct. 27.

PAWS Mutt Strut

Saturday, Oct. 26
11 a.m. | $25 registration
The Navy Yard
4500 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19112

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

