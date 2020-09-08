More Events:

September 08, 2020

Fall at Peddler's Village includes scarecrows, murder mystery games

More than 100 scarecrows will be on display at the Bucks County outdoor shopping destination

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Peddler's Village
Fall at Peddler's Village Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

It wouldn't be fall without the annual scarecrow display at Peddler's Village. The family-friendly fun, celebrating its 41st year, will take place Wednesday, Sept. 9, through Sunday, Oct. 31.

Families are invited to Peddler's Village in Bucks County to view scarecrows made by individuals and local organizations.

They'll be on display throughout the outdoor shopping center starting Wednesday. Visitors can vote on their favorites until Monday, Oct. 12, but the scarecrows will stay up through Halloween.

RELATED: Made in Philadelphia Fall Market returns to Dilworth Park | Morris Arboretum's scarecrow design contest returns this fall

To vote, either use the Peddler's Village mobile app or pick up a ballot from one of the shops or restaurants. First place winners in the annual contest's various categories will receive $500. All of the winners will be posted online on Friday, Oct. 16.

Peddler's Village also will host workshops on how to make your own scarecrow. They will take place Saturday, Sept. 12, 19 and 26, as well as Sunday, Sept. 13. The price is $35 for a kit, which can be shared with up to six people.

And for those looking for spookier fall activities, the Bucks County destination will host murder mystery walking tours in September and October. Participants will inspect the crime scene, gather clues and question suspects. Tickets are $25 per person.

Scarecrows in the Village

Wednesday, Sept. 9, through Saturday, Oct. 31
Free to visit
Peddler’s Village
2400 Street Road, New Hope, PA 18938

