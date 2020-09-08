Fall at Peddler's Village includes scarecrows, murder mystery games

Families are invited to Peddler's Village in Bucks County to view scarecrows made by individuals and local organizations.

They'll be on display throughout the outdoor shopping center starting Wednesday. Visitors can vote on their favorites until Monday, Oct. 12, but the scarecrows will stay up through Halloween.

To vote, either use the Peddler's Village mobile app or pick up a ballot from one of the shops or restaurants. First place winners in the annual contest's various categories will receive $500. All of the winners will be posted online on Friday, Oct. 16.



Peddler's Village also will host workshops on how to make your own scarecrow. They will take place Saturday, Sept. 12, 19 and 26, as well as Sunday, Sept. 13. The price is $35 for a kit, which can be shared with up to six people.

And for those looking for spookier fall activities, the Bucks County destination will host murder mystery walking tours in September and October. Participants will inspect the crime scene, gather clues and question suspects. Tickets are $25 per person.

Wednesday, Sept. 9, through Saturday, Oct. 31

Free to visit

Peddler’s Village

2400 Street Road, New Hope, PA 18938