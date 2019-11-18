More News:

November 18, 2019

Penn announces $25 million gift to construct Data Science Building

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Development Universities
Penn Data Science Source/University of Pennsylvania

University of Pennsylvania president Amy Gutmann, alum Harlan M. Stone, and Penn Engineering Nemirovsky Family Dean Vijay Kumar (left to right) at the gift agreement signing to support the construction of a new Data Science Building.

A record $25 million gift to the University of Pennsylvania's College of Engineering and Applied Science will fund the construction of a new Data Science Building, officials announced Monday.

The gift from alumnus Harlan M. Stone, CEO of HMTX Industries, is intended to create a cross-disciplinary hub at 34th and Chestnut Streets, combining the expertise, research and data of all of Penn's 12 schools and other academic centers.

"We are profoundly grateful to Harlan Stone for this exceptional gift," Penn president Amy Gutmann said. "As a loyal Penn alumnus and a long-time friend of Penn Engineering, his vision and leadership are truly inspirational. The Data Science Building will promote collaborations across disciplines as scholars harness data responsibly to discover innovative solutions for crucial issues facing the world."

The Data Science Building will feature active learning classrooms, collaborative spaces for student projects and a data science hub for the entire Penn community.

"I feel very strongly that rigorous application of engineering principles can benefit humanity, especially data science," Stone said. "The possibilities for utilizing data to improve lives around the world are virtually endless and exciting to think about. There is no better place than Penn Engineering for this to be accomplished and I am humbled to help make this a reality."

Research centers within the new building will focus on "socially aware" data sciences methodologies and bio-inspired paradigms for computing, with a goal of developing data-driven, evidence-based solutions for safer, more cost-effective healthcare.

"Data-driven approaches and methodology are being used to drive decision-making and propel innovation in virtually every academic discipline and business," said Vijay Kumar, Nemirovsky Family Dean of Penn Engineering. “Harlan Stone’s vision and generosity in supporting this new educational and research facility will elevate data science to greater prominence on our campus, fueling Penn Engineering to the forefront of a field that is central to the future of humanity.”

The gift's announcement comes as Penn responds to a backlash against the renaming of the university's law school, which came along with a record-breaking $125 million gift from the W.P. Carey Foundation.  Following protests from current and former law students, Penn announced Monday it will maintain the short-form "Penn Law" title until switching to "Penn Carey Law" in 2022-23.

There was no immediate timeline given for the construction of the Data Science Building.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Development Universities Philadelphia University of Pennsylvania Data

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles have gone from would-be dynasty to total disappointment
Carson-Wentz-intros_111819_usat

Investigation

13 prison employees suspended following inmate death in Schuylkill County
13 prison employees suspended Schulykill

Addiction

More vapers are making their own juice, but not without risks
DIY Vaping Danielle Jones Kaiser Health News

Sixers

How Sixers got back on track with blowout win over Cleveland Cavaliers
Sixers-Cavs-Embiid_111819_usat

Food & Drink

Top Chef Quickfire, new eatery by Bravo, opening in Comcast Center
Rendering of Top Chef Quickfire at Comcast Center

Holiday

Black Friday, holiday hours for 2019 at local malls
Black Friday holiday hours malls

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved